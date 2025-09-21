‘I thought the wax was dirty’: How ‘habitual’ cotton bud use endangers eardrums of Nigerians

From hygiene ritual to danger: How cotton bud use endangers eardrums of Nigerians

When 47-year-old Bello Issa walked into the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) department of the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, he looked like a man who had lost something more than sleep.

“I used cotton buds every night,’ he said, reclining on a chair in the ENT department.

“Every night after I brushed my teeth, I would clean my ears. I thought the wax was dirty. Then one morning, I woke up and could barely hear the radio. When I bent down, I heard a pop, then pain. It felt like something had broken.”

The doctors diagnosed micro-perforation of the tympanic membrane and chronic irritation from years of probing.

“They said I had damaged the canal. The wax was pushed deep. I stopped using cotton buds, but my hearing hasn’t fully returned,” Bello recounts quietly, pain etched just beneath the surface.

Across the waiting room, little Amirah, just seven years old, leaned into her mother’s shoulder. Her mother, Aminah, wore the guilt plainly on her face.

“After every bath, I always cleaned her ears. Everyone around me said it was proper hygiene. One day, she screamed in pain, and her teacher later complained she wasn’t answering in class,” Aminah recalled.

“At UDUTH, they removed deep-seated wax, but they warned me never to use cotton buds again after being given some medications. I felt like I had failed her.”

Their stories reflect a growing reality where cotton buds, long considered household essentials, are silently damaging ears across Nigerian homes.

The Ear’s silent defence

Unknown to many, earwax — medically called cerumen — is not dirt. It is the ear’s natural guard. It traps dust, keeps bacteria at bay, lubricates the canal, and migrates outward on its own. Inserting a cotton bud interrupts this delicate balance. Instead of cleaning, it pushes wax deeper, compresses it, and risks scratching the fragile canal lining or even rupturing the eardrum.

Speaking with Tribune Online, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad, ENT Surgeon said: “We see this every day. People think they’re keeping clean, but in reality they are creating problems. From impacted wax to infections and perforations, cotton buds are one of the most common causes of ear complications in Nigeria.”

Experts weigh in

Specialists across Nigeria have long cautioned against this everyday habit. Dr. Adekunle Daniel, Consultant ENT Surgeon, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in a report earlier published by Tribune Online, described the use of cotton buds as causing problem.

“It’s quite normal for children to have wax. You don’t really do anything about it unless the wax is causing a problem. It is the use of cotton bud that now causes disruption to that self-migratory mechanism, causing the wax to become impacted. Typically, you shouldn’t clean your ears.”

Prof Titus Ibekwe, Consultant ENT Surgeon, also warned against the use of cotton buds, saying this exercise can be tempting but has to be managed.

“It is tempting to use cotton buds or other objects when you feel your ears are blocked, but this can interrupt the natural cycle of wax production, which actually acts as a self-cleaning agent.

“Earwax is the normal substance that the body produces to clean and protect the ears. Using any object to remove such wax will further push it into the canal, thereby causing a blockage, which, in the long run, causes hearing loss, among other complications.

“You are not supposed to clean the ear with anything, because the ear canal has the kind of configuration that will hinder you from removing the intended dirt or wax.

“The problem is that efforts to eliminate earwax only create further issues because the earwax is just getting pushed down and impacted further into the ear canal.

“Anything that fits in the ear can cause serious harm to the eardrum and canal ,with the potential for temporary or even permanent damage,’’ he added

These warnings are echoed globally by medical experts and public health agencies.

Research and data you can’t ignore

The harm caused by cotton buds is not anecdotal; it is well-documented. A US study (1990–2010) estimated over 263,000 children treated in emergency rooms for cotton-tip applicator injuries. Many suffered hearing loss, perforated eardrums, and bleeding.

In Nigeria, research at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, reported , revealed routine ear cleaning among children led to serious complications: 32.4% had external auditory canal injury, 21.5% suffered impacted foreign bodies, and 6.5% developed traumatic perforated eardrums.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that more than 430 million people globally live with disabling hearing loss, a figure expected to hit 700 million by 2050. Risky habits like cotton bud misuse, especially in low-resource countries, continue to drive these numbers upward.

Changing the mechanics of harm

In most Nigerian homes, cotton buds are bought alongside toothpaste and soap — considered part of hygiene. Mothers clean children’s ears after baths; young adults reach for buds after showers, believing visible wax is filth.

Yet, medical experts insist wax doesn’t need to be removed. It is produced by glands in the canal, captures dust, prevents bacteria, and naturally moves outward — often aided by chewing and jaw movements.

According to experts, when a bud is inserted, several harmful things happen simultaneously: wax is pushed inward rather than out; delicate canal skin gets scratched; fibres from the bud may lodge inside; excessive force risks perforating the eardrum; repeated injury causes recurring infections. ENT surgeons in Nigeria confirm seeing these complications every week.

Speaking on restructing the mindset against what is considered good ear hygiene, Dr. Abubakar of UDUTH urged parents to rethink the habit.

“If you see wax at the entrance of the ear canal, wipe it away with a damp cloth. Do not insert anything inside. Go to the hospital for a proper check up and better treatment.”

He also recommends stronger public health interventions: school-based education, warning labels on cotton bud packaging, and awareness campaigns on radio and television.