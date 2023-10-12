AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria, has partnered Akwa Ibom State government to improve the menstrual health of school children in the state.

The AHF Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade disclosed this while speaking at an event to mark the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child in Uyo on Wednesday.

He also disclosed that AHF would work with the state government to establish a sanitary pad bank in Aka Community Secondary School Uyo.

”In AHF, we take issues relating to women and girls seriously, we want to play a part in safeguarding the menstrual health of school girls in the state.

”It is important for school girls to have access to sanitary pads, disposal units and clean water,” he said.

Also, the Akwa Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Ini Adiakpam said that the state government placed huge value on the education and wellbeing of the girl child.

She expressed the willingness of the state government to partner with relevant stakeholders towards supporting girl children to understand their rights in society.

The commissioner urged parents and school administrators in the state to play prominent roles in the upbringing of girl children.

”And for you girls, what you know is what makes you. Take your studies seriously and avoid unnecessary emotional distractions. You are the future of society, endeavour to improve the content in you, grow up to be a woman whose voice can be heard.” She said.

The Guest Lecturer, Mrs Mfon Akpan, urged schoolgirls in the state to maintain good menstrual hygiene in the interest of their health.

In the lecture titled, Comprehensive Health Education and Menstrual Health Management, Akpan urged school girls to indulge in safe menstrual health practices.

”It is in our interest to ensure regular change of sanitary pads and proper washing of our genitals. Always speak out to a more experienced person when you notice strange developments in your menstrual cycle.” She added.

Miss Divine Favour Isiah, SS3 students of Aka Community Secondary, Aka Ofo, Uyo, commended AHF Nigeria and her partners for their investment and push to ensure the voices of girls are heard.

