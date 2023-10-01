The Adolescent Girl Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project in Katsina has released the sum of N1.5 billion for improvement of learning in 15 schools across the state.

Mustapha Shehu, the state project coordinator disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Katsina.

He further clarified that the funds were part of the project called Mega-Grant where each of the 15 schools got a grant of N100 million.

“The funds were for building classrooms, provision of furniture, construction and equipping of laboratories, Water supply and provision of toilets”.

Shehu disclosed that under the Mega-Grant this year 68 schools were selected to benefit from the project in the state.

“Fifteen (15 ) schools were selected for the pilot programme, we intend to use them to assess the performance of the programme before implementing other projects.”

The coordinator added that from now to the expiration of the first phase of the project on 1st July 2025 a total number of 300 schools would benefit from the Mega-Grant project in different parts of the state.

“Already some schools across the state have benefitted from the small and large grant of the project.”

He disclosed that under the second phase of the project vigorous enlightenment on the project would be launched.

He added that the enlightenment campaign would cover the media, religious, traditional and community leaders.

Under the second phase of the project’s skills acquisition programme, no fewer than 19,000 girls would be trained on how to make locally made sanitary pads and other home use items.

According to him, there is no political consideration in the selection of communities to benefit from the project, adding “the state governor Malam Dikko Umar Radda has never interfered in our project”.

He therefore emphasized that what is needed by the project is synergy among various stakeholders for the success of the project.

