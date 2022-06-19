Again, NYSC tasks corps members on personal safety

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has again tasked Corps members to take their personal safety very seriously.

This was even as he urged them to embrace vocational training which would empower them to be self-reliant in the absence of salaried jobs.

He stated this while addressing Corps Members at NYSC Kogi State Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kabba Local Government Area of the State.

The DG who stressed the need for them to abide by the rules and regulations of the scheme throughout their service year, advised them to avoid risky adventures that may lead to unpleasant consequences.

Similarly, he said the NYSC has made adequate arrangements for every Corps Member to undergo three weeks of free vocational training while in camp, through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the scheme.

“I urge you to embrace vocational skills which is the only way to make you self-reliant instead of waiting for the unavailable salaried jobs,” Fadah said.

While in Kogi Camp, General Fadah laid the foundation of a fifteen-room participants’ hostel, saying it would enhance effective performance of the users during Orientation Courses.

The NYSC Kogi State Coordinator, Mrs Williams Mofoluwaso, in her brief said a total of 1,450 Prospective Corps Members have been registered as at the time of the visit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Again, NYSC tasks corps members on personal safety

Again, NYSC tasks corps members on personal safety