The Federal High Court in Abuja has once again adjourned the suit seeking the sack of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) until July 5.

This adjournment allows the plaintiff to respond to a fresh application filed by Ganduje challenging the competence of the suit.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the adjournment on Wednesday after the plaintiff’s lawyer, Benjamin Davou, requested time to study the new motion served by Ganduje’s counsel, Sanusi Musa, SAN. Musa did not oppose the application for adjournment.

The suit, filed by the North Central APC Forum led by Saleh Zazzaga, questions the legitimacy of Ganduje’s chairmanship, arguing that he is not from the North Central geopolitical zone as required by the APC’s constitution.

The defendants include Ganduje, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiff seeks several reliefs, including restraining Ganduje from acting as APC Chairman and directing INEC not to recognize actions taken by the APC under Ganduje’s leadership since August 3, 2023.

They contend that Ganduje’s appointment violates the APC constitution and was improperly executed by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The case is pivotal as it challenges the procedural integrity of Ganduje’s appointment and highlights constitutional interpretations of the APC’s internal processes regarding leadership appointments and the authority of its National Convention.

The court’s decision on July 5 will be crucial in determining the APC’s future leadership structure and the adherence to its internal governance framework.

