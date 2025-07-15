After 42 years in power, 92-year-old Cameroon’s president gunning for eighth term

Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, the world’s oldest serving head of state at 92, has officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the country’s October 12, 2025 presidential election.

Biya first assumed office in 1982 following the resignation of former president Ahmadou Ahidjo.

He has now ruled for more than 42 years.

His decision to run for an eighth term was shared on Sunday via a post on his official X account.

Biya wrote, “Rest assured that my determination to serve you matches the urgency of the challenges we face.”

He added that his decision followed “numerous and insistent” calls from citizens in Cameroon and the diaspora.

While supporters credit him with maintaining stability, critics argue that his long rule has hurt economic growth, weakened democratic institutions, and encouraged corruption.

His administration has frequently been accused of mismanagement and failing to address growing security threats across the country.

In 2008, Biya removed constitutional term limits, allowing him to run for office indefinitely.

He won the 2018 election with over 71% of the vote, though opposition parties alleged widespread electoral fraud.

Concerns over Biya’s health have persisted. In 2024, he vanished from public view for 42 days, sparking speculation about his ability to govern.

Upon his return, the government dismissed all health concerns and declared his condition a matter of national security. Public discussion about it was banned.

Despite ongoing concerns, Biya remains in control.

His chief of staff handles most day-to-day duties, while he governs largely behind closed doors.

Sunday’s announcement is expected to reignite debate, both locally and internationally, about Cameroon’s leadership future.

Several opposition figures have also declared their intentions to run in the 2025 vote.

They include Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), who was the runner-up in 2018.

Others are Social Democratic Front (SDF) leader Joshua Osih, anti-corruption lawyer Akere Muna, and Cabral Libii of the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN).

With the election approaching, Cameroon faces growing questions about power, succession, and democracy under one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.

(Business Insider)