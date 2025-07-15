INEC to begin fresh voter registration in Ondo

….says close to 300,000 PVCs uncollected

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State, on Tuesday, disclosed that a total of 295,856 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in the state, ahead of the commencement of a fresh Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, disclosed this to newsman during a consultative meeting with members of the media on preparations for the CVR, in the commission’s headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

According to Babalola, the CVR exercise is scheduled to begin with an online pre-registration on August 18, 2025, while physical, in-person registration will commence on August 25, 2025.

Babalola said the registration exercise will be carried out across the 18 INEC Local Government Offices in the state and the state office in Alagbaka, Akure.

She said “The Commission has approved the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise nationwide.

“Online pre-registration will start on the 18th August 2025, while the In-person registration will follow on the 25th August 2025.

“The link for the online pre-registration is http://cvr.inecnigeria.org

“The primary objective of the forthcoming CVR exercise is to provide opportunities for the following categories of citizens: Citizens who have just attained the age of 18 and others who are eligible to register.

“Those who were unable to register during previous exercises; Citizens who intend to transfer their registration from one location to another.

“Voters who had issues during accreditation at the previous election; Registered voters who require update of their data and Citizens with defaced, damaged or lost PVC.”

She added that the CVR exercise targets the following categories; citizens who have just attained the age of 18; those who were unable to register previously; those seeking to transfer their registration.

She listed others to include, those who experienced accreditation issues in previous elections; registered voters who need to update their data and citizens with defaced, damaged, or lost PVCs.

Babalola however, warned against double or multiple registrations, stressing that it constitutes an electoral offence punishable under Section 12 (2) of the Electoral Act 2022, which prescribes a fine of N100,000, one-year imprisonment, or both.

According to her, as of now, the state has 2,053,061 registered voters, out of which 1,757,205 PVCs have been collected, leaving 295,856 uncollected.

She noted that while the CVR will run until August 2026, it will be suspended temporarily in December 2025 to allow for the processing of data collected between August and December. The exercise will resume early in 2026.

“All 19 centres designated for the exercise are ready for commencement, with INEC Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) adequately provided, labeled, and ready for deployment. Our staff have also been deployed to these centers,” Babalola confirmed.

She called on political parties, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, faith-based groups, women and youth associations to help sensitize and mobilize the public to participate actively in the CVR exercise.

The online registration portal is available at: http://cvr.inecnigeria.org.

Babalola concluded with an appeal to eligible citizens: “This is an opportunity to register, update your information, and collect your PVC. Please take advantage of it.”

