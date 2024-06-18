The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fame Oyster, Co.Nigeria, Mr. Femi Oyedele, has said that affordable housing should not be a political instrument that is built in all states of the federation, especially where they are not feasible.

Speaking in one of the Housing Development Advocacy Network’s platforms, Oyedele said the nation would continue to make mistakes if things are not done with critical assessment of the situation.

He said: “We would continue to make mistakes if we continue to do the same thing the same way that led to failure in the past.

“We need “Needs Assessment” before embarking on the Renewed Hope housing project.

“Imagine if the 50 units vacant and decayed two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows at Ikire were all built at Ibadan. Imagine if the vacant houses (bungalows) at Egbeda in Oyo state, after the Ife Road tollgate were constructed inside University of Ibadan as staff quarters for International College, Ibadan and UI lecturers.

“ Imagine if the 200 units of housing built by FHA in Osogbo and were recently bought by Redeemers University of Nigeria (RUN) were built in Gwarimpa.”

“ Imagine if the 748 housing units built in 18.5 hectares of land at Zuba were built in Eleko where we have Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Indomie factory etc.”

