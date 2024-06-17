Media and entertainment expert, founder of Zingital Media, Adeolu Ogunmilade, has said Nigerian ‘Feminists’ are “notoriously known for causing frequent propaganda against Nigerian men, across various Industries.

The movement has grown from a mere X buzzword into even the cooperate and entertainment space. However, one would wonder why Nigerian female artistes hardly collaborate in the country’s music space.

This indicates a lack of togetherness and cooperation, which stems beyond what the ‘Women supporting women’ movement can cure. In fact, only seven notable songs as a result of Nigerian female artistes collaborating have made the headlines.”

He cited some examples: “These notable examples are: “Loyal” by Simi featuring Fave, “Onye,” by Waje and Tiwa Savage. Yemi Alade and Chidinma’s “Selense,” DJ Lambo’s all-star “Hypnotize” with Cynthia Morgan, Seyi Shay, and Tiwa Savage, the synergistic “Ikeya” by Tiwa Savage and Runtombe, and the collaborative masterpiece “Last Last” by Honey Badger featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and others.

This article aims not at disregarding the efforts of female trailblazers in the Nigerian music industry, but to elucidate why female artistses in Nigeria hardly collaborate and some ways to evolve beyond these barriers, paving for a new era of collaborative growth.

“Firstly, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with over 223.8 million individuals as of 2023, and with over 250 ethnic groups. One would certainly expect intense diversity in our cultures, norms, and religious practices.

Nigerian female artistes often battle these challenges as they are often expected to be homemakers, instead of international sensations. Also, this societal disadvantage exposes them to heavy financial challenges limiting their ability produce effectively.

A Nigerian proverb states that ‘sweep around your own front door before sweeping around someone else’s’, it is nigh impossible to collaborate when you can hardly even produce and promote on your own.

“Another major limitation could be that fact that women are more naturally inclined to undermine each others success, according to a research from 2021. Nigerian women are even more competitive compared to those from other regions, perhaps this is due to the harshness of the country.

This translates into a focus on individual success as opposed to a more productive collaborations with other women in the industry.

However, this ultimately leads to a lack of proper representation of women in the industry, as more successful ones hinder the growth of their up-and-coming counterparts.

“It is not completely hopeless for the Nigerian female entertainment industry. In fact, recent developments have sparked optimism and promise, notably with the groundbreaking collaboration between Simi and Tiwa Savage.

This was widely praised and exciting because it marked a shift from the status quo. Simi and Tiwa Savage’s partnership marks a new era of empowerment and collaboration among Nigerian female artists.

“They’ve both got a knack for hitting the right notes and crafting tunes that stick with you, whether it’s the beat that gets you moving or the words that hit close to home.

Tiwa mixes it up with Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, making tunes that not only get you dancing. She’s telling stories and breaking new ground for Nigerian women in music. Simi, on the other hand, brings her own flavor to the table.

With a voice that’s hard to forget and songs that speak about love, life, and everything in between, she’s carved out a special place in the hearts of fans. Together, Tiwa Savage and Simi show just how dynamic and diverse Nigerian music can be.

“Another example is the friendship between Tems and Ayra Starr’s. There have even been speculations about the two sonorous singers being sisters, due to the obviously deep solidarity between them.

Their friendship refreshes both fans and industry insiders, showcasing the possibility of choosing love over destructive competition, especially for the newer generation of female artistes in Nigeria.

“In conclusion, although the country is hard, harsh, and only fit for the fittest.

Perhaps, Nigerian female artistes are starting to see a new light in healthy competition and collaborative efforts. The public friendship between new age female musicians and recent collaboration between Tiwa Savage and Simi representing the olde generation, points to a new era in the industry.

These changes promise an exciting future ahead and perhaps would eventually pose a healthy threat to their male counterparts who have been majorly dominant for decades.”