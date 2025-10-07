ADC determined to save Nigeria’s democracy — David Mark

… decries legislature, judiciary loss of independence

Former Senate President and interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has said the party was determined to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the democratic process and its institutions.

The APC national chairman gave the pledge on Tuesday in his opening remarks at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of his party in Abuja.

The former Senate President decried what he called the surrender of authority of institutions of the parliament and the judiciary to the executive arm of government.

He said, “As a former President of the Senate, I am alarmed by attempts-subtle and crude-to bend the legislature and judiciary to the will of the executive.

“The ADC will defend the separation of powers, restore legislative and judicial independence, and strengthen oversight so that budgets serve the public interest, not private appetites. We will end the culture of parallel budgets and extra-budgetary maneuvers by enforcing strict and transparent planning, timely appropriations, and rigorous auditing.

“The judiciary must again be a refuge for every citizen. We will back an independent, efficient, and trusted bench-appointments on merit, transparent case management, time-bound rulings, and a bias for justice over empty technicalities.”

He further assured the electorate that a ruling government under the ADC would walks its talks on its electoral promises to Nigerians.

To achieve its dreams, Mark urged stakeholders in the opposition party to be willing to subordinate their interests for the collective good of the party and ultimately the larger interest of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are tired of slogans and statistics that do not translate into their welfare: food, power, jobs, and safety. We will focus on what works. We will pursue price stability and productivity through credible, rules-based coordination of fiscal and monetary policy. We will deliver reliable power supply by expanding power generation, fixing transmission bottlenecks, and rewarding distribution performance.

“We will secure our food supply by supporting farmers and agricultural value chains from inputs and storage to processing and markets. We will back small businesses and industry with affordable, performance-tied credit and local content that creates jobs, not rent. And we will shine a bright light on every naira-no parallel budgets, no black-box spending, no sacred cows. Judge us by what Nigerians feel in their daily lives, rhetorics and bland statistics: lower volatility, more reliable power, visible projects, and decent work.

“Our foreign policy will be Pan-African-rooted in regional integration and international peace. We will champion trade within Africa, harmonize standards that open markets for Nigerian goods and services, leverage diaspora capital, and build coalitions that keep our sub-region stable and prosperous.

“This National Working Committee has urgent tasks. We must review our constitution to reflect the new order, develop a code of ethics, financing rules, and compliance systems. We must establish functional ward, local government, and state structures with trained organizers, digital registers, and service desks. We will build a leadership pipeline through a merit-based academy-policy, ethics, communications, and delivery.

“We will receive reports from the Secretariat and zones and prepare for regular and off-cycle elections well in advance. And we will field only credible and viable candidates who meet the 4-pillar standard-Character, Competence, Courage, and Discipline.

“Nigeria and Nigerians-will accept nothing less. The political class has too often served itself. We must change this outdated pattern. We must model a new attitude to leadership across every sphere-public, private, and civic. Let it be said of the ADC that we kept faith with the people, that we were steady under pressure, honest in our dealings, and relentless in delivery. We do not seek power for its own sake; we seek it to build a legacy worthy of our children.

“A new tomorrow is achievable-if we start the work today,” Mark stated.

