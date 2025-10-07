Ekiti airport gets NCAA’s approval for commercial flight operations

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport approval to begin scheduled/commercial flight operations effective from October 4,2025.

The development follows the expiration of the initial approval for a non-scheduled flight approval for the airport by the NCAA in December 2024 and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode in a statement on Tuesday revealed that the NCAA in the letter dated October 3, 2025 addressed to the Governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji, confirmed the new approval for scheduled flight.

He added that the approval will be for an initial period of six months.

According to the letter with reference number : NCAA/DAAS/TECH//043/Vol. 1/158 and signed by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr Godwin Balang, the validation inspection was conducted on the airport between June 16th – 19th, 2025.

The letter reads, “The outcome revealed that the basic operational requirements for scheduled flight operations to Ado-Ekiti Airport have been significantly complied with and the instrument flight check validation report conducted by NAMA indicates satisfactory compliance with regulatory requirements.

“In view of the above and in line with the provisions of Nig CARs Part 12 Vol. 1, 2023, I have been directed to convey the Authority’s Interim Operational Permit subject to the limitations of VFR or daylight (sunrise to sunset) operations.

“Furthermore, Your Excellency is respectfully invited to note that this interim Operational Permit is to enable Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport implement outstanding gaps and commence the certification process which will allow for issuance of Aerodrome Operational Permit with Three years validity in accordance with the Nig.CARS Part 12 Vol.1.”

The governor’s spokesman explained that, ” the Ekiti State Government is in the advanced stage of installing the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to position the airport for night and all-weather operations.”

Speaking on the development, Governor Oyebanji said the approval by the NCAA is a major boost for the state’s economic development.

” The commencement of commercial operations at the airport would boost agribusiness, tourism development, commercial activities, and medical tourism, which will further position the state as a destination of choice for people looking for where to live, work, invest and relax, ” he said.

Oyebanji commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts and policies towards ensuring the socio-economic development across the country, saying his bold reforms are changing the narratives for the country.

On the airport project, Governor Oyebanji lauded his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi who laid the foundation of the project in 2019.

He also acknowledged the huge contributions of the founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) and the members of the airport committee for their efforts.

