Sequel to the death of a student at Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) Oyo, the Oyo State House of Assembly has tasked tertiary institutions in the state to rejig their internal security architecture.

Among others, the state Assembly asked the management of tertiary institutions to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at hostel corridors and other strategic locations on campuses.

The Assembly also said it was imperative for schools’ managements to establish and empower campus security task forces particularly involve student representatives in security of institutions.

These calls were contained in the report of the House Committee on Education, Tertiary Institutions, Science and Technology after a visit to Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, over the demise of Akor Alexander Timilehin, a 200-level engineering student of the institution.

The report as presented by the chairman of the committee, Honourable Oluwafemi Oluwafowokanmi also urged the state Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola to expedite the investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The visit was in line with the directive of the House of Assembly mandating the Committee to express its condolences on the state Assembly to the management of the institution.

The report read: “The Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command be urged to expedite action on the investigation on the cause of the death of Akor Alexander Timilehin of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo that would lead to getting to the root of the matter and the culprits would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The management of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo and other tertiary institutions in the state is urged to restrategize their internal security architecture such as installation of CCTV cameras at hostels corridors and other strategic locations to serve as measure.

“The management of tertiary institutions in the state is urged to establish and empower campus security task force and involve student representatives to monitor and address security issues within and around the institutions.

“The executive arm of government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) is urged to continue its collaboration with private tertiary institutions in the state and give necessary support to Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE