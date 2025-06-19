Access Bank maintains strong capital position

Access Holdings Plc has reiterated its commitment to maintaining robust capital buffers as it prepares to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest directive on regulatory forbearance, with a compliance deadline set for June 30, 2025.

The financial group assured stakeholders that it remains focused on operational stability and long-term shareholder value.

In a statement titled “RE: Central Bank of Nigeria’s Letter on Temporary Suspension of Dividend Payment, Bonuses, and Investment in Foreign Subsidiaries,” signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings addressed recent directives from the CBN.

The company referred to the CBN’s letter, BSD/DIR/COM/LAB/018/008, dated June 13, 2025, which outlines measures on regulatory forbearance regarding Single Obligor Limits and certain credit exposures.

The disclosure was made in line with Chapter 17 of the Nigerian Exchange Rulebook 2015, which mandates the disclosure of material information to the investing public.

Access Holdings highlighted key points from its compliance status: As of December 31, 2024, its flagship banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, had already met and surpassed the N500 billion minimum capital requirement set by the CBN for commercial banks with international authorisation.

This makes Access Bank the first financial institution to achieve the milestone under the new regulatory framework.

“The bank is currently in full compliance with the CBN’s single obligor limit and intends to maintain strict adherence to this rule moving forward.

“With respect to regulatory forbearance on certain credit facilities, the bank affirmed its readiness to align with CBN requirements by the stipulated deadline of June 30, 2025. Despite these regulatory adjustments, the bank emphasized that it will continue to maintain strong capital buffers and uphold its dividend payment obligations to shareholders,“ the statement read in part.

Access Holdings expressed appreciation to shareholders and stakeholders for their continued trust and support, reaffirming its dedication to delivering sustainable value in both the short and long term.

The company’s proactive disclosure and readiness to comply with evolving regulations underscore its financial strength and operational resilience in Nigeria’s dynamic banking landscape.