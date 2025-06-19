Family holds remembrance prayers for late philanthropist, Ogundoyin, donates N5m to SCHAF

The family of the late Chief Adeseun Ayisa Ogundoyin, a revered philanthropist, educationist, and humanist, today held a solemn remembrance prayer session to mark 34 years since his passing in 1991 at the age of 52.

The event, held at the family vault in Adetoro Estate, Sango, Eruwa, witnessed the donation of five million naira to the Sickle Cell Hope Alive Foundation (SCHAF) to intensify the fight against sickle cell disease in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

It also brought together his children, including the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, his siblings, as well as religious leaders, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to honour the legacy of a man devoted to humanitarian service.

The Christian prayer session was led by Rev. Dr. Ayoola Moses Olugbenga, Minister-in-Charge of First Baptist Church, Anko, Eruwa, who took his lesson from Isaiah 64:8 — “You are a vessel in God’s hand.”

Rev. Ayoola described the late Chief Ogundoyin as a vessel who fulfilled God’s purpose through acts of compassion, kindness, and community service.

He urged all present to emulate his example by sowing seeds of love, kindness, and positivity in their daily lives.

The Muslim prayer session was conducted by representatives of Sheiq Abdulsalam Abdul Kareem Olore, Chief Imam of Eruwaland, highlighting Chief Ogundoyin’s widespread influence across religious and social divides.

A special prayer session was held inside the family vault, where Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and his siblings gathered to offer heartfelt prayers for the eternal repose of their father’s soul.

The remembrance also featured moving testimonies from clerics and associates, who recalled Chief Ogundoyin’s enduring impact, his generosity, dedication to education, and unwavering commitment to uplifting the underprivileged.

In his remarks, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin said, “Though he left this world 34 years ago, my father’s legacy still breathes through every good work he did and the lives he touched. His values of service, humility, and kindness remain our guiding light.”

He affirmed that his father remains one of Eruwa’s most celebrated figures, remembered not only for his philanthropy but for the deep humanity he embodied.

Recall that last year, in honour of their late father, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin’s children donated ₦5,000,000 (five million naira) to the Sickle Cell Hope Alive Foundation (SCHAF) to intensify the fight against sickle cell disease in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

The donation was made in recognition of their father, who was a carrier of sickle cell disease before his passing on June 18, 1991.

