Support Soludo’s call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, Ohaneze tells Umahi, Uzodinma, others

The Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Okeke Ogene, has called on Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State (South East Governors), to support their Anambra State counterpart, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from detention.

Soludo, during the APGA 2023 campaign flag-off at Alex Ekwueme Square Awka, last week Saturday, had said he will surety the release of the IPOB leader.

IPOB leadership in its reaction, rejected Soludo’s offer, saying the time their leader, Nnadi Kanu needed surety has passed.

Reacting further via a statement in Awka on Tuesday, Okeke-Ogene called on other concerned stakeholders in the zone to also support the efforts of Governor Soludo to restore stability in Igbo land.

He noted that the collective efforts of the Governors would help tackle the challenges confronting the region.

Chief Okeke Ogene commended Governor Soludo for his strong political will in calling for the unconditional release of the detained IPOB leader and volunteering to stand as his surety.

He said this has further demonstrated his commitment to championing the cause of Ndigbo and protecting the interests of the people not only in Anambra State but the entire South East zone.

He said the call should be supported and reechoed by other stakeholders in Igboland and reflected the stand of late Mbazulike Amechi and late Ohaneze President, Professor Obiozor, stressing that the Federal government has no legal nor moral grounds to still hold the IPOB leader in captivity since the court of competent jurisdiction has ordered his release.

Okeke Ogene urged stakeholders in other zones and regions to raise their voices in the present struggle to protect and promote the rule of law.

He expressed confidence that the release of Nnamdi Kanu would end the unrest and incessant waste of lives in the Southeast.





