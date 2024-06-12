Aba traders have cried out to the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti that even after his appeal to the military for calm, following the killing of 5 soldiers at Aba by unknown gunmen, the military is still laying siege to their business shops.

The traders from Ngwa Road market Aba, Tuesday, besieged Abia Government House Umuahia, protesting the alleged siege of the Ngwa Road market by the military following the May 30th killing of five soldiers by unknown gunmen.

Led by the President of the Traders’ Association, Chinedu Ofondu, the traders who carried placards with various inscriptions which some of which read:” We are tired of staying at home”, “We have no access to our shops anymore”, “Our shops are under siege”, “Our dear Governor please help us”, pleaded with the state governor to prevail on the military to allow them reopen their shops or they will die of hunger.

Ofondu lamented that they have been unable to access their shops since the incident, adding that the situation has been taking a toll on them and their families as they now find it difficult to feed.

According to him, “Our shops have been under siege by the military since May 30. We don’t have access to our shops again. Hunger is dealing with us. Governor please come to our rescue”.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the traders, Mr Ikenna Ohanaba, disclosed that they have been frustrated by the situation, and needed Government’s help, lamenting that the scene where the soldiers were killed is far from the location of the market, and wondered why traders would be made to suffer for what they have no hand in.

Responding, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry, Chief Nwaka Inem assured them that he would convey their grievances to the governor, and pleaded with them to remain calm as government is making spirited efforts to put the situation under check.

Chief Inem noted that though unprovoked attack on the military usually comes with collateral damages, something worse might have happened, but for the way and manner Gov Otti handled the situation and assured that the security situation would be reviewed and the proper things are done.

He urged the traders to assist the government with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the soldiers, stating that the state governor has even raised the bounty on the perpetrators from N25 million to N30 million to demonstrate government’s commitment in apprehending the culprits.