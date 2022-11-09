8 Nigerian-Americans win in US midterm elections

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa

No fewer than eight Nigerian-Americans who ran in the midterm polls of the United States of America have won their respective elective positions in Georgia on Tuesday.

The Americans of Nigerian descent are Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, Phil Olaleye, Carol Kazeem, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje.

To celebrate their latest feat in the US poll, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with a picture frame of the eight winners which consists of five males and three females.

Captioning the picture frame, the NIDCOM boss wrote, “These Nigerian Americans won their elections in Georgia last night. A hearty congrats to them all #ProudlyNigerian 🕺💃”

Segun Adeyina, a Democratic Party candidate contested and won the District 110 Georgia House of Representatives, while another Democratic candidate, Solomon Adesanya won the poll for Georgia state House of Representatives District 43.

Other Nigerians on the list also contested and won their respective polls in Georgia State.

They join the long list of Nigerians in diaspora who hold different elective positions.

 

