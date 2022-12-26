Seyi Makinde: 7 things you probably didn’t know about Oyo governor as he ticks 55

Seyi Makinde turns 55 Sunday, December 25, and here are some amazing facts many probably don’t know about the incumbent governor of Oyo.

1. Seyi Makinde was born December 25, 1967, to a teacher turned accountant, Pa Olatubosun Makinde, and Abigail Makinde of Aigbofa Compound in Oja’ba, Ibadan, Oyo.

2. He started his education at St. Paul Primary School and completed his primary education at St Michael Primary School, Yemetu, Ibadan. His secondary education was at Bishop Phillips Academy, Monatan, Ibadan.

3. In 1985, he gained admission to the University of Lagos (Unilag) where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

4. It will interest you to know that the 55-year-old wanted to become a musician while growing up because of King Sunny Ade. His words; “While growing up, I wanted to be a musician. Later, I thought I could be a boxer. I wanted to be a musician because of King Sunny Ade. He was probably the only one they used to show performing on television then. So, I asked my mother to buy a toy guitar for me, and most times, I used to imitate KSA, thinking I would be a musician.”

5. Makinde’s political journey is an interesting one following his inspirational story. He contested and lost the Oyo South Senatorial Seat two consecutive times (2007 and 2011 respectively). In 2015, he ran for the Governorship of Oyo and emerged a distant fifth in the keenly contested election. He went on to win the governorship election in 2019 defeating other candidates by a wide margin.

6. The Ibadan-born governor made his money from the Oil and Gas sector before venturing into politics. In 1997, he established his first oil and gas private business called Makon Engineering and Technical Services, (METS) at the age of 29, after earning years of work experience with international oil and gas companies.

7. He is happily married to Tamunominini Makinde, a Southern Nigerian by birth, and they are blessed with three kids.