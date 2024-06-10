Troops of the 63 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed for internal security operations have successfully foiled a kidnap attempt along the Ughelli-Patani Road in Delta State.

The troops’ swift response to a distress call, on Saturday, resulted in the rescue of passengers who had been kidnapped in a commercial bus.

In a statement on Monday by Major Emmanuel Onoja, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, the troops responded to a distress call and immediately mobilized to the scene of the incident where they engaged the kidnappers in a fierce battle.

They overpowered and compelled the marauders to abandon their captives, as they scampered to the forest while thr abducted victims were rescued unharmed.

Onoja explained that the rescued passengers are in safe custody where they are receiving necessary care and support, while troops are on the trail of the fleeing kidnap suspects.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, as we continue in our untiring efforts to ensure peace and security in the state,” he admonished.

