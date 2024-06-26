Cholera is a serious bacterial infection that can cause severe diarrhoea and dehydration. It is usually spread through contaminated water and food.

However, you can take several steps to prevent cholera and keep yourself and your family safe. Here are some of the steps.

1. Drink Safe Water

Always drink safe water. Use bottled water or boil tap water before drinking. You can also use water purification tablets or filters. Also, avoid ice cubes made from unsafe water.

2. Practice Good Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially before eating or preparing food and after using the toilet. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

3. Eat Safe Food

Ensure your food is cooked thoroughly and eaten while still hot. Avoid raw or undercooked seafood and street food that might be contaminated, and wash fruits and vegetables with safe water before eating.

4. Use Clean Toilets

Use proper sanitation facilities. Ensure toilets are clean and waste is disposed of correctly. Also, avoid open defecation to prevent contaminating water sources.

5. Maintain Clean Surroundings

Keep your living environment clean. Dispose of garbage properly and avoid letting waste accumulate. Ensure that your water storage containers are covered and clean to prevent contamination.

6. Stay Informed and Vaccinated

Stay updated on cholera outbreaks in your area or places you plan to visit. Vaccines are available for cholera.

Consult your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated, especially if travelling to high-risk areas.

These steps are essential to protect you and your loved ones from this potentially deadly disease.

