6 signs you’re dealing with a self-centered person

Being self-centered is more than just practicing self-care. While self-care involves meeting your needs in a balanced and healthy way, self-centeredness goes a step further. It often shows up as a consistent pattern of putting oneself first, regardless of how it affects others.

Sometimes it’s easy to spot a self-centered person, but in many cases, the signs can be subtle. Licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, PsyD, explains that these behaviors often become more noticeable over time.

In this article, Tribune Online explains six signs to note that a person is self-centered:

1. Dominate Conversations

Self-centered people tend to talk the most in conversations and meetings. Discussions often revolve around their lives, their accomplishments, or their problems, leaving little room for anyone else.

2. Lack of Empathy

Showing empathy requires putting yourself in another person’s shoes. A self-centered person may struggle to understand or acknowledge other people’s feelings and perspectives.

3. Take More Than They Give

Relationships with self-centered individuals often feel one-sided. You may find yourself doing most of the work to maintain the connection, without receiving much effort in return.

4. Always Want Things Their Way

Compromise doesn’t come easily to a self-centered person; they typically prefer decisions that benefit them, whether it’s choosing the movie, restaurant, or activity.

5. Avoid Responsibility and Shift Blame

Rather than owning up to mistakes, self-centered people often point fingers at others. They struggle to recognise when they are at fault.

6. Constantly Seek Attention

Even when someone else is in the spotlight, self-centered individuals find ways to redirect focus back to themselves. They may interject with a “better” story or insert themselves into situations just to remain the center of attention.

Recognising these traits can help you set boundaries and protect your well-being when dealing with someone who consistently puts themselves first.