5 early signs of Ulcer you shouldn’t overlook

Ulcers are sores that develop in the lining of the stomach or small intestine, and their symptoms can range from mild discomfort to serious health concerns. Recognising the warning signs of an ulcer early can help you seek medical care before complications arise.

In this article, we examine five signs you shouldn't overlook:

1. Persistent, Burning Stomach Pain

One of the most noticeable symptoms of an ulcer is a dull, burning pain in the stomach area. This discomfort often appears when your stomach is empty between meals or at night and may last for minutes or even hours.

2. Frequent Indigestion or Heartburn

Ulcers can make indigestion and heartburn worse. If you regularly experience a burning sensation in your chest or upper stomach caused by acid moving into your esophagus, an ulcer could be the underlying reason.

3. Nausea and Vomiting

Many people with ulcers feel nauseous, particularly in the morning or after going long hours without food. In some cases, ulcers can trigger stomach contractions strong enough to cause vomiting.

A change in stool color, especially when it appears black or tar-like, may indicate digested blood from a bleeding ulcer. This is a serious warning sign and requires immediate medical attention.

5. Unexplained Weight Loss

Ulcers can sometimes cause inflammation that blocks food from moving through the digestive system. This may reduce your appetite, make eating uncomfortable, and lead to unintentional weight loss.

