40-ft container falls on tricycle, kills two in Lagos

A 40ft container on Tuesday in the Ijora area of Lagos, fell on top of a commercial tricycle with registration number KJA 364 QN, (popularly called Keke Napep), conveying two unsuspecting passengers, including a serving Police officer, killing them instantly.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, two additional victims, including the tricycle operator, were extricated alive, though they sustained severe bilateral leg fractures.

According to the LASTMA statement, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) hereby confirms the occurrence of a most lamentable accident earlier today along Ijora Causeway, inward Ijora 7Up, involving an apple fully laden 40-foot container truck XP 368 AKD, which overturned upon a commercial tricycle KJA 364 QN conveying unsuspecting passengers.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the articulated vehicle, while attempting a precarious manoeuvre beneath the Ijora Bridge, lost control and consequently capsized, fatally crushing a tricycle in its path. Regrettably, two passengers, including a serving Police Officer, were killed instantly.

“The remains of the deceased Police Officer were subsequently conveyed to a morgue at Yaba by security operatives, while grief-stricken relatives of the second victim, a female passenger, hastened to the scene to retrieve the remains of their loved one.

“In a valiant rescue operation spearheaded by LASTMA operatives in concert with allied emergency responders, two additional victims, including the tricycle operator, were extricated alive, though they sustained severe bilateral leg fractures.

“The injured were expeditiously transported by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to Jimsan Hospital, Gasikiya, Ijora, for urgent medical intervention.

“To avert a descent into chaos, combined detachments of security personnel drawn from Badia, Trinity, and Kirikiri Police Divisions established robust security cordons. Their decisive presence pacified irate onlookers, who had attempted to set the containerised truck ablaze, and safeguarded the emergency responders throughout the duration of the rescue operations.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has expressed profound condolences to the bereaved families of the late Police Officer and the deceased female passenger, describing the tragedy as deeply grievous and most regrettable.

“He further offered prayers for the swift recuperation of the two surviving victims who remain under intensive medical care.

“Bakare-Oki equally lauded the combined emergency and security agencies for their prompt intervention, commendable professionalism, and proactive measures, which forestalled further fatalities and prevented escalation of the situation.

“The Authority hereby reiterates its earnest admonition to truck operators and articulated vehicle drivers to exercise the highest degree of caution, particularly when negotiating bridges, intersections, and densely trafficked corridors, so as to avert the recurrence of such calamitous incidents.”

