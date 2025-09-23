Olubadan designate, Ladoja, begins traditional rites ahead of coronation

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, has commenced the mandatory traditional rites ahead of the presentation of the Staff of Office and the wearing of the crown as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The one-week coronation ceremony, which started on Monday with interdenominational prayers, will climax with the presentation of the instruments of office and other events on Friday.

Meanwhile, in line with tradition, Oba Ladoja has been stopped from receiving visitors with effect from Monday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the directive became imperative in order to allow the traditional rites to be carried out.

A close aide to Kabiyesi, who preferred anonymity, said: “Baba is not receiving visitors again, as you can see.

“There are certain traditional rites that need to be carried out before the coronation day. This can only be done in seclusion.

“I cannot say the particular day that the seclusion will last, but what I know is that Baba is not receiving visitors again until after the coronation ceremony.”

In another development, Cultural Day, as part of the activities lined up for the coronation event, was held at the Olubadan Stadium on Tuesday.

Residents and visitors were treated to local delicacies of akara and ojojo at the event.

“We are showcasing our rich cultural heritage. There is a need for us to revive our culture. Most of the children nowadays don’t know much about our local delicacies.

“That is why we included Cultural Day in our programmes,” one of the organisers said.

