2027: Anti-Tinubu coalition will fail — Sanwo-Olu assures

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has dismissed the growing alliance of political heavyweights seeking to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, describing the coalition as a mere distraction that is bound to fail.

Speaking to a group of journalists and politicians in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians will stand behind the President to ensure the full realisation of his reform agenda.

He specifically criticised the anti-Tinubu coalition taking shape under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), labeling it a distraction unworthy of the President’s attention.

“Nigerians will never go back to Egypt,” Sanwo-Olu declared, adding that the motive behind the alliance is to derail the progress made under Tinubu’s leadership.

“The target is to distract the Commander-in-Chief and derail the social and economic gains that we can see and feel, but President Tinubu knows the game and will never fall for their bait,” he said.

The coalition includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Senate President David Mark, ex-Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi, and former Governors Nasir el-Rufai and Rauf Aregbesola.

While some view the group as a credible alternative platform, Sanwo-Olu insisted it is simply an assembly of disgruntled politicians.

He argued that the President’s record — from stabilising the foreign exchange market to launching a national student loan scheme and initiating far-reaching tax reforms — offers a compelling case for continuity.

Sanwo-Olu also pointed to increased oil production, infrastructure development, enhanced revenue allocation to states following fuel subsidy removal, and the national minimum wage review as further evidence of progress.

“President Tinubu is not only a builder of men but a visionary leader whose impact is evident across the nation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Asked whether the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was concerned about the ADC or its backers, the Governor responded: “No one should be concerned or distracted by what ADC or any other group is attempting to orchestrate. The truth is clear, the people can see the difference, and history is on his side.”

“They have nothing but bitterness to offer; they are bound together by their illogical resentment against President Tinubu, not by any edifying ideology. They will run out of steam.”

On what advice he would give the President amid growing opposition rhetoric, Sanwo-Olu said: “Simple. The President should stay the course. Millions of well-meaning Nigerians across party lines and compatriots, who understand what it takes to govern the most populous black nation on earth and revive a troubled economy, are behind him and trust his leadership.”

“We know how far we’ve come under President Tinubu’s leadership. The focus should remain on delivering results, deepening reforms, and building a stronger Nigeria. Any attempt to shake that foundation will be futile,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE