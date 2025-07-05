Survey: Competence, not religion or ethnicity, will shape 2027 presidential election

By our correspondents

After three weeks of speaking with randomly picked citizens across the country, Saturday Tribune brings you reports of what the ordinary Nigerian is saying about the 2027 presidential election.

Our findings point at a growing wave of political consciousness which may signal a fundamental shift in how voters are likely to approach their choice of leaders. From the North West to the North East, South South and South East to South West states, the sentiment is consistent: Nigerians are demanding real leadership that places people’s welfare above religion, region and party politics.

North West/North East/North Central

Katsina: Growing apathy and disillusionment

In Katsina State, a Saturday Tribune survey revealed rising voter apathy. Many residents expressed a resolve to abstain from voting altogether, citing years of failed promises and unmet expectations.

Suleiman Lawal, a political science student at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, said:

“Politicians are nothing but liars. They share peanuts to a few and pretend they’ve executed projects. Meanwhile, the suffering masses are forgotten.”

Similarly, Hajiya Amina, a roadside food vendor, said she would rather stay home than vote again.

“They always fix their preferred candidates. I don’t care whether the next president is from the North or South, Muslim or Christian. They all serve their own interests,” she said.

Kebbi: One-man empire and emerging tensions

In Kebbi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains dominant, with Governor Nasiru Idris consolidating power and building a strong political structure around himself.

Residents, including political observers like Keke NAPEP operator, Aminu Musa, believe he is unbeatable at present.

However, rumours about a former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, eyeing the governorship have sparked strong reactions.

Kwara: Support for continuity

In Kwara State, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazad’s administration continues to enjoy considerable support. Many residents believe President Bola Tinubu deserves a second term, citing regional fairness and the need to allow ongoing reforms to mature.

While some back Tinubu based on geopolitical equity, others commend his bold policy decisions.

However, critics argue these policies must urgently reflect human-centered impacts to mitigate hardship.

Zamfara: Rejection of identity politics

In Zamfara State, both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members emphasised that competence and integrity should define the next president, not identity politics.

“We need someone who will ensure security and development. It’s no longer about tribe or religion, but someone who fears God and prioritises the people,” one resident said.

Farmers and local politicians alike reiterated the need for leaders who understand and respond to the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Sokoto: Broken expectations and the call for change

Residents of Sokoto State expressed frustration with the current federal administration, saying their expectations under the Muslim-Muslim ticket had not been met.

“We supported the ticket with hope, but now we feel betrayed. In 2027, religion or ethnicity will not decide. Competence will,” said Mallam Abubakar Isa.

Alhaji Ibrahim Lawan, a farmer, added: “We want a leader who feels our pain and acts accordingly.”

Bauchi: The search for a nationalist

In Bauchi State, a former lawmaker, Muhammadu Aminu Tukur, emphasised that his loyalty to APC does not blind him to its shortcomings.

“If the APC fails to meet the aspirations of Nigerians, I won’t support it blindly,” he said, stressing that the next president must be competent, regardless of ethnicity or faith.

Public affairs analyst, Dr. Abdullahi Yalwa, echoed the sentiment, saying, “I don’t choose candidates based on party or religion. I want a nationalist with a deep understanding of Nigeria.”

He floated names like Rotimi Amaechi, Yemi Osinbajo and Rochas Okorocha as possible presidential materials, while acknowledging no final choice had been made.

Kano: Masses versus the elite

In Kano State, Professor Kamil Fage of the Bayero University sees 2027 as a potential reckoning.

“There is a clear divide between those suffering and the leaders who put them in this position. If the current hardship continues, voters may reject the status quo,” he said.

Fage noted that Nigerians are increasingly leaning toward candidates with clear solutions to economic and security problems, irrespective of background.

Plateau: PDP still dominant

A cross-section of political stakeholders in Plateau State also expressed the view that the zoning of the presidency to the South should be upheld in 2027. They described the Muslim-Muslim ticket as an internal party arrangement that could either be retained or reconsidered, depending on prevailing dynamics.

Despite being a long-standing stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the return to democracy in 1999, observers suggest that the APC could make significant inroads in Plateau in the next presidential poll even though the PDP currently holds the reins of power at the state level.

A prominent PDP member who spoke with Saturday Tribune on condition of anonymity noted that the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket was widely viewed as a political misstep that cost the party Plateau’s support in the last presidential election.

However, he admitted that fears surrounding the ticket did not materialize after the election. According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not turned his back on Plateau State, despite the state’s strong opposition to his candidacy in 2023.

“Therefore, if nothing changes before 2027, there is a real possibility that Plateau people might vote PDP at the state level and APC at the federal level if the PDP candidate comes from the north. President Tinubu has proved himself. The presidency should remain in the South, in line with the prevailing political arrangement,” he said.

Joseph Ibrahim remarked: “Though the PDP is deeply rooted in Plateau State, the current political permutation does not favour it in the presidential race. The PDP may retain the governorship, but many people could swing towards the APC at the federal level.”

Kogi: No consensus

As Nigeria gradually approaches the 2027 general elections, mixed reactions have continued to trail the debate over which political party and region should produce the next president. From Kogi to Jigawa and Kaduna States, views remain divided among citizens and political observers.

In Kogi State, an All Progressives Congress (APC) stronghold, opinions differ on the direction the country should take. Speaking with Saturday Tribune, Alhaji Ibrahim Sule, a politician who declined to reveal his party affiliation, expressed support for the APC, stating that he prefers the party to continue beyond 2027.

“I believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing his best. It is only fair to allow him to complete his eight-year term,” he said.

Sule argued that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is unlikely to win in 2027 due to internal political crises weakening its structure.

In contrast, Pastor Joseph Emmanuel took a more neutral stance. He said, “Any party that can lift Nigerians out of poverty and ensure security is fine by me. We are all Nigerians; the president can come from any region. What matters is good governance.”

Similarly, Madam Ramatu Sule, a market woman, emphasized her desire for a president who can ensure daily sustenance and provide adequate security.

When asked which zone should produce the next president, she responded, “Anybody from anywhere, irrespective of religion, can become president. What matters is what the person brings to the table.”

All respondents in Kogi, while refraining from naming any preferred presidential candidate, echoed a common sentiment: “We are all Nigerians.”

Jigawa: Calls for Northern presidency and continuity

In Dutse, Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Bashiru, a political analyst and non-practicing politician, advocated for a northern Muslim president in 2027.

He said, “Frankly speaking, most northern presidents have been less biased, less tribalistic, and more just to all parts of the country. Look at what the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua achieved in terms of balanced appointments and fair distribution of development projects.”

Bashiru added that former President Muhammadu Buhari also recorded achievements in strengthening the rule of law and electoral reforms.

In his view, the next president should be either former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, or former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

“They are nationalists—bold, experienced, and committed,” he said.

On his part, Malam Bayo Muhammad, a veteran journalist and retired political editor turned blogger, urged Nigerians to allow President Tinubu to complete his two terms before power returns to the North.

“Despite the hardship, we should allow Tinubu/Shetuma to complete their tenure. If we replace them now, the next administration will also insist on eight years,” he noted.

However, he appealed to the president to urgently address issues of insecurity and economic hardship. “The common man in Nigeria is facing serious challenges. Something must be done,” he emphasized.

Kaduna: Street divided between ruling party and opposition

In Kaduna, reactions are equally diverse. While some residents support the continuation of the APC administration, others strongly oppose it.

The Kaduna Patriotic Movement (KPM) dismissed the newly formed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) coalition, calling it “dead on arrival.” In a statement signed by its chairman, Ibrahim Dan-Gaskiya, the group described ADA as lacking grassroots appeal.

“The so-called ADA coalition is nothing but a gathering of political paper tigers. They have lost touch with the people and even their own political bases,” Dan-Gaskiya stated. “Democracy is a game of numbers, not noise. APC remains the party to beat in 2027.”

However, PDP chieftain Danjuma Abubakar expressed deep concern over any plans to return APC to power, describing such a move as dangerous.

“Voting APC back to power is like inviting more poverty, hunger, insecurity, and skyrocketing food prices. Nigerians are wiser now and will not repeat the same mistake,” he said.

He further hinted at behind-the-scenes political movements, suggesting that some prominent PDP figures in the state may defect to the APC before the end of the year.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

North East

Across the North East zone, while entrenched elite control continues to define voter behaviour, a quiet but growing wave of political awareness and regional ambition is taking root pushing for justice, competence, and generational change ahead of 2027.

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, fresh calls have emerged from Borno and Yobe States in the North-East, demanding political equity, generational change, and a shift from entrenched political norms.

Borno: Votes for cash, not conviction

In Borno State, political decisions remain largely dictated by local leaders, leaving the average voter without independent agency. Multiple respondents disclosed that community leaders typically direct the electorate on who to vote for, often in exchange for financial inducement.

“It’s vote for cash,” one source noted bluntly, adding that the treatment of Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja could significantly shape APC’s fate in the state.

“If the Vice President is perceived to be sidelined, it will affect the party’s support base here.”

Amid this backdrop, prominent voices in the region are intensifying calls for the North-East to produce Nigeria’s next president, citing decades of marginalisation.

Babagana Bukar Wakil argued that the region has remained politically shortchanged since independence.

“Apart from Tafawa Balewa, who was Prime Minister in the First Republic, the North-East has produced no president,” he said.

“I don’t care about political parties. All I want is for the next president to come from the North-East. I don’t have a particular candidate in mind, but we have enough credible aspirants.”

Mohammed Kyari, another respondent, added that religious affiliation should not influence voters’ decisions in 2027.

“I don’t care about religion. All I want is a president who will be merciful to Nigerians—someone who can correct the problems in the country.”

Yobe: Elites in charge, youths demand generational shift

The political atmosphere in Yobe mirrors that of Borno. Voter independence is limited, with traditional and political elites maintaining tight control over electoral choices. However, growing dissatisfaction with the state of security and economic conditions has deepened disenchantment among even the political class.

Musa Damagum, a youth advocate, called for a radical generational shift in national leadership.

“We want new faces and young people to contest. Anybody who has contested before should step aside,” he insisted.

“Let young persons take over, regardless of region or religion. We want competent and vibrant leaders with fresh mindsets who can truly develop the nation.”

Ibrahim Saleh, another respondent from Yobe State, advocated for a pragmatic power rotation to foster national balance.

“Let President Tinubu complete his four years, then hand over to Peter Obi,” he said.

“But Obi should pick his vice president from the North-East to balance the political equation in the country.”

South East/South South

South should complete eight years —Respondents

As momentum builds toward Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, residents of Delta State are calling for the presidency to remain in the South to complete an eight-year cycle.

Majority of the respondents, comprising civil servants, traders, and artisans, believe that while the South should continue to hold the presidency, it should do so under a different political platform.

They argued that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has disappointed Nigerians, citing the high cost of living, soaring fuel prices, and worsening insecurity.

According to them, these challenges make the APC unfit to field a candidate in the next presidential election.

However, supporters of the APC, including party members and some political leaders, continue to back President Bola Tinubu for re-election. They pointed to his efforts in economic reforms, infrastructure, and agriculture as reasons for their support.

Titus Okoroda, a businessman in Ogwashi Uku, and Chief Clinton Osadolor, a retired teacher in Asaba, expressed hope for a courageous and effective leader, stating, “What Nigeria needs is performance, not religion or ethnicity.”

But some, like student Titi Nkonyea, insist the country needs a Christian president.

“Aside from Obasanjo and Jonathan, most of our presidents—even during military rule—have been Muslims. The worst is the Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

Cross River: Moving beyond APC, PDP

As the 2027 elections approach, the long-standing APC-PDP rivalry is weakening amid rising public disillusionment and growing interest in alternatives.

In Cross River State, particularly in Calabar, many residents, especially the youths, express discontent with the APC-led federal government, despite the popularity of Governor Bassey Otu and the lingering influence of President Tinubu.

Some respondents feel excluded and frustrated by economic hardship and insecurity. While the PDP retains influence in the Northern Senatorial District, its inability to produce new national leadership has weakened its standing.

Interest in the Labour Party remains strong, largely due to Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign.

Henry Effiom, a voter in Calabar South, described Nigeria as being at a turning point:

“After 25 years of democracy, we’re still led by the same political elites. Ethnicity and religion dominate over merit and policy.”

Dorcas Eyo emphasised that Nigerians are shifting focus:

“This election will define the kind of nation we want to become.”

While many still back Tinubu, the presence of other credible figures—including Obi and El-Rufai—signals public hunger for a leadership model based on competence and justice rather than identity.

Edo residents demand change, endorse alternative parties

In Edo State, sentiments are mixed but increasingly tilt toward new political alternatives.

Many residents argue that both the APC and PDP have failed the country and should be replaced by a new party in 2027. Others still believe either of the two dominant parties can deliver on governance.

Hon. Nosa Ogbemudia advocated for a Southern Christian president, specifically Peter Obi. “The South-East deserves a chance. Obi has the character and competence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Michael Omoruyi backed APC and Tinubu for continuity, citing economic recovery efforts.

Francis Chigozie, however, maintained that both APC and PDP have failed and called for a true democrat.

Others, like Mrs. Omotosho Abimbola and Mr. Ejiro Okoh, expressed preference for a PDP candidate from the South with wide appeal.

Mixed reactions in Rivers

Pastor Obasi Uchechukwu, a former deputy governorship candidate, endorsed a Southern Christian president, naming Peter Obi as his preferred choice.

Clarice Azuatalam, journalist and politician, also backed Obi, calling him a candidate who combines faith with competence.

Conversely, journalist Ignatius Chukwu favoured continuity through APC and Tinubu, while Darlington Nwauju, an APC loyalist, dismissed identity politics entirely.

His preference? A Southern candidate committed to national unity.

“If Amaechi is on the ballot, I’ll vote for him,” Nwauju added.

Akwa Ibom rallies around APC, Tinubu

Following the defection of Governor Umo Eno and his cabinet to the APC, Akwa Ibom has become a stronghold for the ruling party.

While some express discomfort with the Muslim-Muslim ticket, they support Tinubu for re-election, hoping it will preserve Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s position.

Others envision a strengthened PDP possibly fielding Rabiu Kwankwaso in 2027, but the APC currently dominates the political mood.

Anambra residents seek a ‘virgin party’

Anambra State voters are calling for a break from the APC, PDP, and even the Labour Party. Many see them as part of the same failed political establishment.

Mr. Ikechukwu Igwe, a truck loader, said:

“What Nigeria needs is what Ghana once did under Rawlings—total political overhaul. Only a virgin party with a virgin president can save Nigeria.”

Others echoed his frustration, emphasizing that zoning or religion is secondary to good leadership.

Mazi Chika Art Adiele of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing called for a South-East presidency in the name of justice and inclusion.

Ebonyi pledges support for APC, Tinubu

In Ebonyi, the APC enjoys broad support. Residents credit Tinubu with including Igbos in top federal positions and initiating projects in the South-East.

Mr. Simeon Iheanyi noted that despite limited support from the region in 2023, Tinubu has reintegrated the zone politically.

Pastor Iteshi Christopher praised the president’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony, saying:

“Tinubu is the first Muslim president to lead a Christian delegation to a papal inauguration. That’s unprecedented.”

Imo indigenes want South-East presidency

In Imo State, citizens expressed strong support for a South-East presidency.

Miss Amaka, a student at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, lamented the region’s exclusion from Nigeria’s highest office.

Mr. Anolu Vincent decried APC’s performance and called for a return to PDP-era policies, while urging voters to support a South-Easterner—ideally Peter Obi.

Some residents, like Athan Agbakwuru, expressed cynicism about the electoral process altogether, predicting that President Tinubu would retain power regardless of opposition.

Abia: Split, but majority lean toward Tinubu

In Abia State, the APC appears to be gaining ground, despite LP’s control of the governorship.

Obinna Ochiobi emphasized that competence should outweigh religious identity, while Nkemka Nnaji praised Tinubu’s performance and its effect on party realignment. Uche Madu, a non-partisan resident, advocated allowing Tinubu to complete his term before power rotates to the South-East in 2031.

As the build-up to the 2027 presidential election gathers momentum, voices from the South West geopolitical zone are beginning to articulate their expectations, preferences, and political alignments. A wide spectrum of professionals, political analysts, civil society actors and ordinary citizens across Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, and Kwara states have shared divergent views on the direction Nigeria should take.

Ondo: Between Continuity and Change

In Akure, Dhikrullah Adegbite, a banker, dismissed ideological distinctions between Nigeria’s major political parties, describing both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as personality-driven platforms.

“We don’t have political parties with ideologies like the Democrats or Republicans in the United States. Here, we vote for individuals,” he said.

Reflecting on the 2023 elections, Adegbite noted that ethnic identity and individual competence influenced voters more than party platforms. While open to considering opposition candidates, he remains inclined toward the APC, stating, “Unless a younger, competent candidate under 60 emerges, I still believe Nigerians will enjoy Tinubu’s leadership.”

A private investor, Esho Ayobolu, also expressed a preference for the APC but criticised the PDP for lacking political will and strategic foresight.

“They chickened out at the slightest opposition threat and traded off the future by spending reserved funds,” he said.

Ayobolu supported southern leadership continuing in 2027 and asserted that religion should have no bearing on the choice of president.

“Tinubu should get a second term to fully realise his vision for the nation,” he added.

However, Omogbehin Prince expressed strong support for the PDP, though he declined to delve into religious or regional preferences, citing political sensitivity.

For Pa Sola Akinuli, a senior citizen, the party preference remains APC, but not without reservation. “APC, but Tinubu is the clog,” he said, calling for leadership that understands Nigeria’s complexities, irrespective of region or religion.

Abel Olaniyonu declared his support for the PDP and dismissed the APC as “a group of suspected rogues.” His preferred presidential hopeful remains Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi.

A young professional, Ade Ajayi, echoed a pragmatic stance. “I prefer the APC to continue, not because it’s perfect but because it’s more organised than the PDP,” he said. Ajayi favoured a second term for President Tinubu, citing policy continuity, stability and the need to fully assess the impact of reforms.

Ekiti: Competence Over Creed

In Ado-Ekiti, stakeholders emphasised that Nigeria’s worsening socioeconomic challenges should outweigh debates about ethnicity or religion.

Moses Adebayo, coordinator of the Centre for Democratic Growth, argued, “What we are looking at in 2027 is not about political parties but individuals. Inflation is rising, insecurity persists—what we need is a leader who can rescue the country.”

Human rights activist Adeola Ibitayo decried the internal crisis within the PDP and called for a united opposition.

“We need a credible candidate committed to turning things around, whether the person is from the South or North,” he said.

Ado-Ekiti-based lawyer Toyin Oluwasola emphasised constitutional continuity. “The president is entitled to a second term, and he should be supported to consolidate his policies,” he said.

Osun: Shift Toward Issue-Based Politics

In Osogbo, rights activist Mr. Waheed Lawal rejected partisanship, insisting that civil society should promote good governance over political affiliation.

“The old model of blind loyalty to APC or PDP is collapsing. People are asking: What have these parties done?” he asked.

Political analyst Akin Adeye acknowledged the APC’s historical dominance in the South West but warned of growing discontent due to economic hardship.

“The PDP should have capitalised on this discontent, but it’s too fragmented to pose a threat,” he said.

Dialogue 365 convener Mr. Waheed Saka said:

“The choice between APC and PDP in 2027 will depend on one thing: hunger. The masses are angry, but anger alone doesn’t win elections, strategy does. And right now, Tinubu’s camp holds all the cards.”

Professor Alaba Adediwura of Obafemi Awolowo University supported Tinubu’s re-election, arguing for policy continuity under southern leadership and the APC.

Kwara: Patience and Pragmatism

In Kwara State, voices from various quarters reflected a mix of patience and neutrality.

Yemi Zubair, General Manager of TNT Radio in Ijagbo, supported a second term for Tinubu.

“His economic programmes need more time. Nigerians should look beyond immediate hardship and think long-term,” he stated.

Abdulhafeez Oyewole, a multimedia specialist in Ilorin, prioritised competence over identity.

“I don’t care where the person comes from or their religion, just deliver results,” he said.

Similarly, businesswoman Mrs. Cecilia Itakpo said she was indifferent to region or religion, but supported Tinubu completing his two terms.

Ogun: Looking Beyond the APC-PDP Binary

In Ogun State, there appears to be growing interest in third-party options.

A resident, Tunde Abatan, expressed support for the Labour Party and its 2023 candidate, Peter Obi, should he contest again.

“I will support the South and Peter Obi if he runs,” he declared.

Dotun Oladipupo, a lecturer, remained undecided but emphasised regional balance. “The next president should come from the South,” he said.

A journalist, Ernest Nwokolo, and others echoed similar sentiments, advocating for a Southern president but showing indifference to party or religion.

However, Prince Toyin Adeluyi pledged his support to the APC and a Muslim candidate, identifying President Bola Tinubu as his preferred choice.

Despite mounting dissatisfaction over the economy and governance, President Tinubu’s incumbency, regional loyalty, and APC’s political machinery give him a significant advantage going into 2027. Yet, whether that advantage holds will depend on the opposition’s ability to regroup and offer a compelling alternative—and on whether Nigerians’ growing political consciousness translates into decisive action at the polls.

Whether it is through continuity or transformation, Nigerians are preparing to decide the future of their democracy. They are watching closely, hoping for leadership that can truly deliver on their aspirations, regardless of party or region.

Oyo: PDP’s Political Dominance and APC’s Internal Disorganisation

Oyo State is currently under the firm control of Governor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who dominate both state and local government structures.

Makinde’s popularity stems from a governance style that blends fiscal responsibility with tangible infrastructure development and strategic populism.

Although Makinde supported APC’s Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election as part of the G5 rebellion against the PDP’s presidential candidate, he has since reasserted his commitment to the PDP. His influence remains widespread across traditional and grassroots institutions in the state, making the PDP the dominant political force.

Looking ahead to 2027, Oyo State is likely to swing back fully to the PDP at the presidential level—especially if the party fields a strong southern candidate or if Makinde plays a national political role. APC’s internal disorganisation and the absence of a unifying figure in the state make it less competitive unless federal incumbency is used to rebuild influence.

Barring major shifts, the PDP has a strategic advantage in the state due to its cohesion, grassroots depth, and the governor’s performance record.

Lagos: APC’s Control and Shifting Sentiments

Lagos State remains structurally controlled by the APC, with all executive and legislative tiers aligned under its platform and former governor Bola Tinubu as the long-time political godfather.

However, the 2023 presidential election revealed deep undercurrents of dissent, as Labour Party’s Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in his home state—riding on youth anger, urban dissatisfaction, and resentment against entrenched political control.

Though the APC still commands state machinery and patronage networks, public sentiment—especially among younger voters—is shifting.

By 2027, the state is likely to be highly competitive. While the APC remains institutionally dominant, its political vulnerability has been exposed. The PDP remains weak and disjointed, but the real threat to APC hegemony is from emerging third forces like the Labour Party.

If these groups consolidate their 2023 gains, mobilise effectively, and sustain urban support, Lagos could swing again. Much depends on Tinubu’s national performance and whether opposition movements can build strong, lasting structures within the state.

Contributors:

From Muhammad Sabiu, Biola Azeez, Kola Oyelere, Ishola Michael, Isaac Shobayo, Yekini Jimoh, Olakunle Maruf, Ayodele Ajoge, Adamu Amodu, Atiku Galadima, Alphonsus Agborh, Idahosa Moses, Joseph Abasi-Abasi, Amaechi Okonkwo, Michael Ovat, Udeme Utip, Nnanna Nwogu, Johnkennedy Uzoma, Grace Egbo, Hakeem Gbadamosi, Yomi Ayeleso, Adeolu Adeyemo, and Olayinka Olukoya.