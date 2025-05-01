2025 May Day: Tinubu pledges job security, fair treatment for workers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening job security and ensuring the fair treatment of Nigerian workers, as he addressed thousands of workers and labour leaders during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The event, marked by solidarity chants, colourful parades, with a theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space amid Economic Hardship”, served as a rallying point for renewed dialogue between the government and organized labour, in the face of growing socioeconomic challenges.

Delivering a passionate speech, President Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi, lauded Nigerian workers as the “backbone of our society,” and emphasized that his administration would “continue to strengthen labour protections, improve job security, and ensure fair treatment for all workers in line with international best practices.”

He declared, “This administration stands ready to collaborate with labour unions, the organized and informal private sector, and Civil Society Organizations to create policies and programmes that safeguard the rights and livelihoods of workers across all sectors of the economy.”

Acknowledging the economic hardships confronting many Nigerians, Tinubu admitted the “real and critical” nature of rising costs of living, unemployment, and food insecurity, while pledging intensified efforts in job creation, social protection, and poverty alleviation.

“I am well aware of the peculiarities of this economic hardship for Nigerians. These challenges… demand definite solutions, which I as your President am poised to address,” he said.

Tinubu also used the occasion to stress the importance of reclaiming civic space — the democratic arena where dialogue, dissent, and social innovation flourish. In a marked pro-labour tone, he asserted, “We must protect the rights of workers to organize, advocate, and participate in decision-making processes. We must ensure that the voices of the marginalized are amplified, not silenced.”

In a notable policy highlight, the President revealed Nigeria’s intent to join the Global Coalition for Social Justice under the International Labour Organization, aligning the country with international standards on employment creation, social equity, and workers’ rights.

He further assured workers of his administration’s readiness to adapt to emerging workplace realities including technology disruption, environmental hazards, mental health issues, and evolving work patterns.

Reiterating his anti-corruption drive, Tinubu vowed to “fight the intense pain of corruption which has enriched the very few to the detriment of the majority of our citizens.” He appealed for national unity and renewed social justice, calling on all workers to recommit themselves to “fairness, equity, and justice.”

The President concluded his remarks with a tribute to Nigerian workers: “You are the true heroes of our nation… This Workers’ Day is a celebration of your achievements and a reminder of the limitless potential we hold as a united and determined people.”

The 2025 May Day celebration showcased a rare blend of festive energy and sober reflection, as workers welcomed the President’s commitments with cautious optimism while urging quick and practical actions on promises made.