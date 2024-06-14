The contingent from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the 2024 Muslim Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, comprising 2958 pilgrims, has proceeded to Mina, ready for the Hajj rituals.

This number is part of the approximately 2.5 million pilgrims expected to perform this year’s pilgrimage in the Holy Land, Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Committee for this year’s Hajj, Dr. Abdullahi Isa Kaura Mata, made this disclosure to newsmen.

Kaura Mata said that the FCT contingent was conveyed to Saudi Arabia via a total of 10 flights.

The Chairman reiterated that every Hajj exercise comes with its peculiar challenge(s) and this year’s is no different, stressing that so far, so good.

According to him, the FCT contingent will remain the good ambassadors of Nigeria they are known for.

He revealed that arrangements are in top gear to ensure the seamless movement of FCT pilgrims to the Arafat Plain on Saturday.

The Chairman commended the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, and Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, for their tremendous support to the FCT pilgrims.

Also speaking, the Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Abubakar Adamu Evuti, expressed optimism that with the firm arrangements put in place, the Board is expecting a hitch-free Hajj exercise.