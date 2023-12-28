Each victim is receiving N30,500 from the NRCS to alleviate the effects of the flood disaster on their families and means of livelihood.

The financial assistance to the victims is supported by the British Red Cross through the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

The 1,500 beneficiaries were selected across three local government areas: Lokoja, Kogi, and Ibaji areas of Kogi State.

These three local governments are impacted yearly by floods due to their geographic location.

As a result, victims are usually rendered homeless, experience loss of livelihoods, loss of lives, and properties worth millions of naira.

The NRCS in Kogi State stated that 500 of the beneficiaries are from Gbongboro, Budon, Eggan, and Kinami communities in Lokoja Local Government area of the state. Similarly, 500 beneficiaries were selected from Okelebe, Odaki, and Ukwo communities in Kogi Local Government area, while another 500 beneficiaries were selected from Odogwu, Unale, and Itoduma communities in Ibaji Local Government Area.

The NRCS teams are currently in Lokoja Local Government Area, where the fund is being simultaneously disbursed to 500 beneficiaries from Budon, Eggan, and Kinami communities.

The 1,500 beneficiaries are mostly women, aged persons, and people living with disabilities.

Flagging off the disbursement of the funds in Ibaji Local Government, the Branch Secretary of the NRCS in Kogi State, Alh. Danjuma Usman, admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the financial assistance.

Usman said the money was given to them to cushion the effects of the flood disaster on their lives and to restart their livelihoods.

He warned them against falling victim to dubious elements who will approach them to claim a part of the money.

He advised them to raise the alarm and report through the feedback phone number given to them or the nearest police station anyone pestering them for a part of the money.

Also speaking in the same vein, NRCS ICT Officer from the Abuja Headquarters, Mr Ahmed Bolaji, said it is not in the character of the Red Cross to give financial assistance and send its officers to come and collect part of it.

He sternly warned the beneficiaries not to fall victim to fraudsters.

Also speaking at the event, the Acting Chairman of Ibaji Local Government, Mr Ijala Gabriel, thanked the NRCS for bringing succor to the flood victims.

Gabriel was particularly happy that the NRCS used the Yuletide period to provide financial assistance, describing the timing as good and appropriate.

“I have known NRCS activities in our community for a long time; they are doing humanitarian work. What I just witnessed now, seeing my people gathered here and happy to receive the cash transfer.

“On behalf of the LGA and the communities here, we sincerely thank NRCS for coming in this Yuletide period to come to our aid, God bless NRCS,” Gabriel, who is also the Director Local Government of Ibaji LGA, said.

Also speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Danladi Uko from Unale community in Ibaji Local Government, expressed gratitude to the NRCS for coming to their aid.

He said the intervention came at a critical period when the effects of the flood disaster and the impacts of fuel subsidy removal negatively affected them.

Uko promised that he and other beneficiaries would make judicious use of the money.