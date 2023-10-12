A 20-year-old student in one of the secondary schools in Owerri tragically lost her life in a flood that occurred in the capital city of Owerri.

The young girl, whose identity is yet to be determined, was swept away by the flood when one of her legs slipped off a gutter while attempting to cross it during a heavy downpour. She fell into a hole inside the gutter.

Eyewitnesses reported that as soon as she fell into the gutter, the swift flood carried her into an open and underground drainage located directly opposite the Imo State Government House in Owerri, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

The SS3 student met her unfortunate fate when she visited her learning centre at Okigwe Road Government Roundabout after returning from school.

The incident, which took place on a Thursday evening, drew the attention of both passersby and motorists, who braved the heavy flood caused by the intense rain to gather at the scene and witness the tragic event.

Those who gathered expressed their sorrow over the incident and criticised the state government for failing to close the underground drainage, which has been there for years without any attempt to secure it.

Meanwhile, people anxiously waited, hoping to catch sight of the young girl and plan a rescue from the underground drainage, but their efforts were in vain.

