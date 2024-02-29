A total of 170 residents of Alemafo town off Erunwon Ijebu, Ogun State, have benefited from the free medical outreach of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Katamaran Deck.

During the outreach, the beneficiaries were able to test their blood sugar level and blood pressure and have consultations with a medical doctor, with drugs administered accordingly.

The outreach was carried out by the Katamaran Deck, comprising Ijebu-Ode and Remo, in collaboration with Aqua Kanata (Canada) and Hiroshima Decks (Japan and Australia) of the Pyrates Confraternity.

The Leader of Katamaran Deck, Olugbenga Otunba-Payne, who spoke on behalf of other collaborating decks, said the outreach was in recognition of the fact that the hardship may have even stiffened resources and that people should commit to checking their health.

He added that the outreach was also in line with the core values of the association, which are to provide selfless services to society.

The outreach featured advocacy on the dangers of self-medication, anchored by a member of the association, Dr. Ayodeji Aina.

Aina, a medical doctor, spoke on the need for people to take only drugs prescribed by a competent medical professional.

The medical doctor said this is imperative as many people have been sent to their early graves due to self-medication, while some others have suffered some physical deformity in parts due to self-medication.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Adejoke Okusaga, thanked the association for the free medical outreach, saying she ought to have gone for some medical tests, but the current economic hardship in the country had made it impossible.

She therefore applauded the association for providing her the opportunity to undergo those tests at no cost, adding that she was able to consult with a doctor who enlightened her on when to use her drugs.

While thinking of the NAS for the gesture, Okusaga noted that a lot of the less privileged in society needed free medical and humanitarian services.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Adekunle David, noted that the medical outreach was an eye-opener on the dangers of self-medication.

Community leaders present, including Chief Olorunfemi Ajayi and Chief Abimbola Olùgbẹ̀san, who is the Baale of Ogidi, solicited that the medical outreach be extended to other towns around the Alemafo community.