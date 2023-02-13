Grace Egbo- Abakaliki

No fewer than Seventeen (17) persons have been confirmed dead following the outbreak of cholera at Akahufu and Ochokwu communities both in the Ikwo local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Member Representing Ezza South and Ikwo Federal Constituency Hon. Chinedu Ogah, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday when he visited the area with some drugs he procured in partnership with the Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT).

According to the lawmaker represented by Dr Chukwu Okwudili of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, eleven (11) people died at Akahufu while six(6) died at the Ochokwu community.

He then calls on the state government to come to the aid of the community to stop the death.

However, efforts to reach the commissioner for health in Ebonyi State Dr Daniel Umezuruike, through his phone proved abortive as he did not answer the calls placed on his phone nor return the calls at the time of filing this report.