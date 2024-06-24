On Monday, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, hosted twelve Southern governors at the state’s presidential lodge in Abeokuta.

The meeting was attended by governors from various Southern states, including Godwin Obaseki (Edo State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Alex Otti (Abia State), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State), Ademola Adeleke (Osun State), and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State).

Also present were Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti State), Bassey Otu (Cross River State), Chinyere Ekomaru (Deputy Governor, Imo State), Monday Onyeme (Deputy Governor, Delta State), and Olayide Adelami (Deputy Governor, Ondo State).

The governors entered the Marque Hall around 1:18 pm for a closed-door meeting.

According to an announcement banner, a total of seventeen governors were expected to attend the meeting.

More details later…

