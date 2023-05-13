House of Representatives speakership aspirant for the 10th National Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Abass from, on Saturday, appealed to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to support his candidature for the post of the exalted seat, declaring that the project as one that would unite Nigerians.

The Kaduna lawmaker made the appeal when he, alongside deputy speakership aspirant, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and 35 members of the Lower Chamber, both newly elected and incumbents from different political parties, namely APC, APGA, PDP, and LP paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

The speakership aspirant also pleaded with the governor to speak to colleague governors on his behalf to support his ambition.

It would be recalled that the choice of Abass and Kalu as speakership and deputy speakership candidates by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has divided the House as other aspirants rejected the choice of the party.

Speaking at the party, Abass said that the members chose Lagos as its first point of call in its engagement with various stakeholders concerning the choice of speaker for the 10th Assembly because of Governor Sanwo-Olu ‘s role in the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect, as well as his closeness to him.

The lawmaker said the governor had been consistent, adding that the key movers of this project are coming from Lagos, even as he assured that he would not disappoint Nigerians and the party if he got elected as the Speaker.

Abass further assured that his leadership would ensure there was no rancour in the House and would “not have any cause to engage the executives in any unnecessary fight.”

“This is a project that will unite Nigerians. We need your prayers so that we can win on June 13. We know you can reach out to your colleagues and other aspirants on our behalf. We are partners and we will move Nigeria forward,” Abass said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his response, said while all members of the House had the right to the position of speaker, expressed belief in the ability of Tajudeen Abass to lead the House.

“I know you have what it takes to lead the chamber which is why someone like me will support your ambition. Our wish is that you emerge unopposed,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further urged Abass and his team to continue their engagement with other stakeholders, adding that the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu “is a true democrat who has indicated that you and your deputy are proper and fit for the positions.”





The deputy speakership aspirant, Hon. Kalu, in his remark, promised ‘balancing of inequality between old and new members in the House, assuring that the incoming leadership would not be partial.