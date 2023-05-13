The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the last general election in Ogun, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi has said the inauguration of a caretaker committee in the State is the best move to have been taken by the national leadership of the party.

He made the submission in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

He also congratulated the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Prince Ibrahim Adekunle and all the party members in the State.

He noted that Adekunle’s competence and intellectual prowess will reflect in the running of the party.

Ajadi, however, stated that following the expulsion of the former State Chairman Oginni Olaposi Sunday and dissolution of NNPP Ogun state chapter by the National Working Committee (NWC) of party in which, he believes that the newly appointed Caretaker Committees will learn from their mistakes.

He urged and advised party members home and abroad and those who might have left the party due to numerous political dishonesty of the former State Chairman Oginni Olaposi Sunday should come back to pick up letter of rejoining the party at their ward levels to support the great party in Ogun.

According to him: “Let me congratulate Prince Ibrahim Adekunle and all the party members in Ogun state on the success of the inauguration of the Caretaker Committee and their perseverance and hard work over the years, I equally thank our party’s national leadership for their consistency and fair play in the running the affairs of the party.

“The emergence of Prince Ibrahim Adekunle as our party Caretaker Committee Chairman is a round peg in a round hole, I, therefore call for the support of all our members and to remain committed to the success of the party and the state at large.

“I urge you all to place the party’s interest over personal interest. As we welcome the new leadership, I offer sincere appreciation to the national leadership for providing energetic and purposeful leadership in Ogun state at a very critical period of the party’s history.

“I enjoin those who are now saddled with the responsibility of our party’s affair to work harder to position our party for the pressing tasks ahead.

“While it is true that the people have accepted and adopted our party as the only political party that can move the state forward, we must continuously work to strengthen and reform the party to gain the leadership position in the State.”





