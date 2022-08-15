10 quick facts about Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto

The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto was earlier today, Monday, announced as the winner of the 2022 presidential election in Kenya, after narrowly defeating his closest rival, Raila Odinga to become the fifth president of the republic of Kenya since Independence.

After six days of delay in the announcement of results due to an alleged vote-buying claim by Raila Odinga’s camp, Mr Ruto, who polled 50.49 percent of the total votes cast, was declared as the winner of the election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mr Ruto’s victory in the election means he will be taking over from the incumbent President, Uhuru Kenyatta, who has served his two-term limit in office.

Here are some quick facts to know about the new President-elect of Kenya.

His full name is William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto He was born on December 21, 1966 in Sambut village, Kamagut, Kenya to Daniel Cheruiyot and Sarah Cheruiyot. He has Bsc in Botany and zoology, MSc in Plant Ecology, and a PhD all from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. He married his wife, Rachel Chebet Ruto, an educationist in 1991 He contested and won the presidential election under United Democratic Alliance (UDA), after quitting his previous party, Jubilee Party, in 2021. He started his political career in 1992 when he served as the treasurer of “YK’92”, a political campaign group that lobbied for the re-election of the former president, Daniel Arap Moi. In 1997, he ran for a seat in the parliament and defeated the incumbent of the seat, Reuben Chesire. He served as the acting president of Kenya, from October 5 to October 8, 2014, when President Uhuru Kenyatta was away at the Hague He has served as minister for home affairs, minister for Agriculture and Minister for higher education respectively. He will succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as the fifth president of Kenya since the country’s Independence.

