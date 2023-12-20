The holidays are here again and what other amazing way to enjoy it than watching a movie with your loved ones? All you need to do is take your popcorn, sit back and enjoy any of these 10 Christmas movies this holiday.

1. Home Alone

Ranked as the most-watched Christmas sitcom, it makes for the best option this holiday.

2. Jingle Jangle

Interested in a delightful musical movie? You would love this one.

3. Klaus

An animation movie that passes for the whole family including your kids.

4. Feast of the seven fishes

Meeting the love of your life is magical until obstacles spring up. If you like comedy and romance, this is surely your go to.

5. Let it Snow

A beautiful story about how a girl followed another to college only to meet a pop star that changed her life. It’s worth every minute.

6. Who killed Santa?

If unveiling a mysterious tragic event doesn’t throw you off the edge, this is a great option.

7. A Boy called Christmas

Interested in a fantasy story about a boy who ends up becoming Santa Claus? You should love this.

8. White Christmas

If you want a break from contemporary films, dive into this classic. It’s an interesting story about how two men decide to become performers which transmits them to stardom during World War II.

9. A castle for Christmas

Talk of Christmas and love, this reveals how real life intertwines with the holiday.

10. A Christmas Prince

Looking for Christmas and a mix of royalty? This tells a wonderful story of how a journalist becomes a queen at Christmas.

