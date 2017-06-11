Youths raise the alarm over ‘sponsored members’

The Coalition of Northern Youths has raised the alarm that some sponsored youths are currently parading themselves as members of the group.

“Specifically, a certain group led by one Adamu Sambo and Auta was said to have told the media that they are part of our coalition and have withdrawn the Kaduna Declaration on our behalf,’’ the coalition alleged.

A statement made available to the Sunday Tribune in Kaduna on Saturday by the spokesman of the coalition, Abdulazeez Suleiman, stated: “We state categorically that these people are never part of us and have not at any time been mandated to speak on our behalf.

“Our Coalition is coordinated by the only signatories at the end of the Kaduna Declaration and we emphatically state that these two men are not part of us.

“We call on the media and the public to be wary of such impersonators and state that if anybody deals with them on our behalf, he does so at his own risk.

“The only reliable information regarding our coalition should come from our spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman or our leader Shettima Yerima or Nastura Ashir Sharif.

“While we restate our commitment to the respect for Nigerian laws, we also reaffirm our stand by the Kaduna Declaration.

“The public should note that we are not out to extort money from individuals, groups or government agencies the way these people are doing in the name of negotiation.

“Our coalition restates its commitment to lasting peace in our dear country, Nigeria which forms the basis for our decision to open the doors for the Biafrans who have already carved out a new country for themselves.’’

“It is the enemies of the North and northerners that are sponsoring the spread of all sorts of lies through these greedy youths that impersonate us.

“We urge the media to be very professional by not taking anything from unconfirmed sources that has to do with our coalition and the Kaduna Declaration.

“Doing so will only pave way for these impersonators to continue extorting people in our name. We once again thank the public for the support and understanding shown to us so far,’’ the statement concluded.