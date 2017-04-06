Yobe govt constructs hospital; upgrade others to boost healthcare delivery

The Yobe government on Wednesday says it has constructed a new 200-bed ultra-modern hospital, expanded and upgraded secondary and primary health institutions to reposition healthcare delivery in the state.

Gov Ibrahim Gaidam, stated this in Damaturu when Dr Alemu Wondima-Gegnehu, Country Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria visited him in Damaturu.

He said government had established state Primary Healthcare Management Agency to effectively manage primary healthcare delivery across the state.

“Government constructed and equipped a 200-bed capacity ultra-modern hospital at more than N5 billion and converted it to a Teaching Hospital.

“We have also upgraded several dispensaries to the status of maternal and child welfare clinics,” he said.

The governor appealed to the WHO to scale up its activities in the state to key into the collaborative drive aimed at ensuring effective implementation of the post-insurgency intervention plan.

Earlier, Wondima-Gegnehu had commended the state government for its commitment in eradication of the wild polio virus in spite of the challenges faced by the state.

He said the efforts had helped in making Yobe, a polio-free state for the past three years.

He said government investments in primary healthcare and strengthening the secondary healthcare would improve healthcare delivery in the state.