YBLN organises residential training for entrepreneurs

RECOGNISING the significant role that young people can play in nation building, Young Business Leaders of Nigeria have organised residential entrepreneurial programme in Lagos State, Nigeria involving 20 budding entrepreneurs with viable business plans.

According to the Founder of Young Business Leaders of Nigeria, Temitayo Etomi, she explained that the budding entrepreneurs were chosen based on their business plan, innovative ideas and the longevity of the business plan. She noted that northern budding entrepreneurs were given more preference as a result of the high rate of unemployment in the region.

“Whatever the case may be, we have studied this situation over time and evolved a strategic plan that we believe would reduce the crisis and achieve our ambitious goal of creating 1.2 million jobs by 2020.

“The budding entrepreneurship programme focuses on creating employment for people across the country. So, we have invested so much in these 20 people and the only thing we want from them is to employ a minimum of five people by December 2017,” she said.

Etomi added that “we need to shift away from being entitled and join in creating solutions. It is tough being an average unemployed Nigerian, but you have to understand that taking yourself out of that situation is your own responsibility not the government’s or society. So you must keep faith within yourself and believe you can transform your country and that is the way change would come to Nigeria.

“In addition, continuous capacity building, free business advisory, mentorship and networking opportunities would be offered after the program with access to special credit facilities at low interest rates. We hope to continue with more edition of this program and increase the number of participants to 1,000 budding entrepreneurs over the next few years,” she said.