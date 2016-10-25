_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/worldpolioday-no-case-recorded-ondo-7-years-mimiko/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-brazil-legend-carlos-alberto-dies-aged-72/carlos-alberto/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
#WorldPolioDay: No case recorded in Ondo in 7 years — Mimiko

October 25, 2016 Hakeem badamosi - Akure Latest News

Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on Tuesday, said no case of Polio was recorded in the state in the last seven years just  as he expressed government’s  determination to partner relevant agencies in order to sustain the Polio-Free status of the state.

Speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of Akure Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, at the  event marking this year’s World Polio Day, Organised by the Rotary Club International, Mimiko said  all would be done to keep polio abate in the state, noting that Ondo State, had not recorded any case of polio in the last seven years.

Mimiko, who was represented  by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dayo Adeyanju, called on mothers to always take advantage of the Ondo Routine Immunisation Reaching Every Ward (ORIREWA), as this would go a long way in making their children healthy and useful in life.

While calling on the traditional ruler to always sensitize the people of Akure on the importance of immunization, the governor commended Rotary Club for organising the programme, urging other non governmental organisations to emulate them.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Akure Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ogunlade Aldetoyinbo, had lauded the present  Mimiko led government for its giant strides, particularly in the area of health.

He however expressed his readiness to admonish his people on the need to immunize their children when necessary.

