Without sacrifice, we will never see the Nigeria of our dreams —Jonathan

September 12, 2016 / :

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerians to put the love of the country above personal interests.

He said that this would make the “Nigeria of our dreams” possible.

In his goodwill message to Muslim faithful, Jonathan cited the example of Ibrahim who was willing to sacrifice his son.

“Let us imbibe Ibrahim’s ideals and put Nigeria first in all we do. I salute the Muslim Ummah this Sallah. Happy Eid-el-Kabir,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Without self-sacrifice, we will never see the Nigeria of our dreams and will always think ‘what about me’ instead of ‘what about Nigeria.’

“On Eid-el-Kabir, we honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son. This must teach us that we must all sacrifice for Nigeria’s greatness.”

