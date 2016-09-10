Wike to improve Kalabari economy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Abonnema Ring Road, Phase Two, would improve the economy of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area and also empower the people.

Governor Wike also stated that the Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema being reconstructed by the State Government would create access to quality secondary education for the people of Kalabari Kingdom.

He spoke on Saturday after inspecting key projects of the state government in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

The governor assured the Kalabari people that his administration would ensure the successful completion of the land reclamation programme in the area.

He said the Abonnema Ring Road would provide an alternative route out of the headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

Governor Wike said: “This road is critical to the growth of the economy of this local government. That is why we have intensified work.

“The Abonnema Ring Road Phase Two will also lead to most of the lands being reclaimed by the State Government, so that structural development activities can commence in the new communities “.

Commenting on the reconstruction of Nyemoni Grammar School , Abonnema, Governor Wike said that the rehabilitation is part of the phased revival of schools in the three Senatorial Districts of the state for the re-introduction of boarding education .

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the hostels, laboratories and classrooms of the school.

Governor Wike also addressed Market Women in Abonnema. He thanked them for their support for the contractor, assuring them that the projects in the area would be driven to logical conclusion.

He was accompanied on the inspection by the Former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Rivers State Works Commissioner, Architect Harrison Iheanyichukwu , Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board, Mr David Briggs and Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack.

Thousands of the residents of Abonnema and the Oceania communities cheered the governor all through the visit.