Wike to improve Kalabari economy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the Abonnema Ring Road, Phase Two, would improve the economy of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area and also empower  the  people.

Governor  Wike also stated that the Nyemoni Grammar School,  Abonnema  being reconstructed  by the State Government would  create access to  quality secondary education for the people of Kalabari Kingdom.

He spoke on Saturday after inspecting key projects of the state government  in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

The governor  assured the Kalabari people that his administration  would ensure the successful  completion of the land reclamation programme in the area.

He said the Abonnema Ring Road would provide  an alternative route out of the headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

Governor Wike said: “This road is critical  to  the  growth of the economy of this local government.  That is why we have intensified  work.

“The Abonnema Ring Road Phase Two will also lead to most of the lands being reclaimed  by the State Government,  so that structural development  activities  can commence in the new communities “.

Commenting on the reconstruction of  Nyemoni Grammar School , Abonnema,  Governor Wike said that  the rehabilitation  is part of the phased revival  of schools in the three Senatorial Districts  of the state for the  re-introduction of boarding education .

He expressed satisfaction with  the quality of work at the hostels, laboratories  and classrooms of the school.

Governor Wike also addressed Market Women in Abonnema.  He thanked them for their support for the contractor,  assuring them that the projects  in the  area  would be driven  to  logical conclusion.

He was accompanied  on the inspection  by the Former Minister of Sports,  Dr Tammy Danagogo, Rivers State Works Commissioner, Architect Harrison Iheanyichukwu , Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary School Board, Mr David Briggs and Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly,  Major Jack.

Thousands of  the  residents  of  Abonnema and the Oceania communities cheered the governor  all through the visit.

