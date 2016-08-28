We’ll deal with Niger Delta militants like Boko Haram -Buhari insists

•Wants more Japanese participation in Nigerian economy

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his vow that his administration will deal with Niger Delta militants like it has done to Boko Haram terrorists unless they agree to negotiate.

He made the remark at a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on the sidelines of the sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Nairobi, Kenya at the weekend.

He had previously given the same warning at a meeting with members of the Nigerian community resident in China during his tour to the country in April this year.

The President assured existing and prospective foreign investors that their investments in Nigeria will be fully secured and protected.

Speaking on the several steps taken by his administration to secure the country and ease doing business in Nigeria, he told the Japanese leader that with the defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists by the military, the attention of the administration was now focused on stopping the destruction of the country’s economic assets by militants in the Niger Delta region.

He said the militants must dialogue with the Federal government or be dealt with in the same way like Boko Haram.

According o him, “We are talking to some of their leaders. We will deal with them as we dealt with Boko Haram if they refuse to talk to us.

“As a government, we know our responsibility, which is to secure the environment. It is clear to us that lenders won’t fund projects in insecure environments.

“We realize that we have to secure the country before we can efficiently manage it.”

President Buhari told the Japanese Prime Minister that security in the Gulf of Guinea, which was greatly affected by piracy and armed robbery at sea, was a priority for the Nigerian government.

‘‘We have provided funds to our Navy to buy new platforms, train and effectively organize the personnel to protect the area. We are looking forward to support from developed nations for satellite surveillance covering the Gulf,’’ he added.

Recalling his audience with G7 leaders in Germany, which was attended by the Prime Minister, President Buhari thanked Japan for responding positively to the requests by Nigeria for the rehabilitation of victims of Boko Haram and rebuilding of infrastructure in the North Eastern part of the country.

The President however said there was still more to do on education, health and other infrastructure to ensure quick and voluntary return of displaced persons to their native communities.

On the United Nations Security Council reform, Buhari agreed to work with Japan for the reforms, stressing that the case for a permanent seat for Africa on the Council was a moral one.

He equally expressed Nigeria’s support for Japan in their bid for a UN resolution on the problems in East China and South China as well as the “uncontrolled nuclear tests by North Korea.”

Buhari added: ‘‘The UN system is sufficient for the resolutions of all disputes and no nation should be above the United Nations.

“This has to be made absolutely clear and I assure the Prime Minister that I will meet as many leaders as possible at the forthcoming UN General Assembly concerning the issues.”

Responding, Prime Minister Abe congratulated President Buhari “for courageously tackling Boko Haram terrorism.”

He said Nigeria and Japan must work together to improve the investment climate in view of the many Japanese companies wishing to invest in Nigeria.

The Japanese leader reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to rapid development in Nigeria through quality delivery of ongoing projects in the country, including Jebba hydro power scheme and the Lagos railway project.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has requested for increased participation of the Japanese government and the private sector in the Nigerian economy.

He said the Federal Government will sustain concrete measures to diversify the economy by devoting more resources to agriculture in the 2017 budget.

He made the assertion in an interview with reporters in Nairobi, Kenya, saying that African countries had a lot to learn from Japan on developing agriculture.

According to him, ‘‘This year, in Nigeria, we started an aggressive farming programme that entails organizing farmers into cooperatives in the second and third tier of government.

‘‘We intend to put more resources in our 2017 budget, especially in the procurement of machinery for land clearing, fertilizers, pesticides and training of less-educated farmers, as farm extension instructors.

‘‘We have already registered some success this year in a number of states, we identified some 13 states that will be self-sufficient in rice, wheat and grains before the end of 2018.

‘‘We are very positive that soon we will be able to export these food products. We are also lucky that the farming season in the northern part of the country has been very good and we are expecting a bumper harvest this year,’’ the President said.

On his expectation for TICAD, President Buhari said Japan’s story of rapid economic growth, hard work and advanced technology should encourage Africans to strive harder and solve its development challenges.

He added: ‘‘Japan has greatly advanced in technology, particularly in solar power, infrastructure to spur growth in medium and small-scale industries.

‘‘Because of the advanced use of technology, farming and agriculture can become competitive.

‘‘Japan has the knowledge, technology and capital to assist African countries to develop and Japanese firms are in a very good position to successfully compete for the development of infrastructure in Nigeria.”

During his presentation at plenary session on “Dialogue with the private sector” at TICAD on Sunday, Buhari stressed the importance of creating the right and enabling environment for business and investors in Nigeria.

“Our vision and objective is to make Nigeria one of the most attractive and the easiest places of doing business in the world. We believe government has a particular responsibility to create right and attractive environment for businesses and economic activities to thrive.”

He revealed that in furtherance of this vision, his administration has launched the Presidential Enabling Environment Council, (PEEC) and Inter-Ministerial Council “to oversee the efforts of government to remove various bottlenecks that stifle businesses and economic activities and thereby create economic activities; thereby creating the right enabling environment and investment climate in Nigeria.”