WeekendDigest: Tyler Wright wins Guinness World Record for Largest Afro! What of Denrele Edun?

An American teenager, Tyler Wright, has been named the winner of world’s longest male Afro hair style for 2017 by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Wright’s hair is 25.4 cm (10 in) in height, 22.9 cm (9 in) in width and 177.8 cm (5 ft 10 in) in circumference. It was measured in St Louis, Missouri, USA, on 19 June 2015.

But it seems there is someone in Nigeria whose afro hair last seen seemed longer than Wright’s. Guess who? Isn’t that Denrele Edun!

But the 15-year-old American ninth grader has beaten Nigeria’s 33-year-old Denrele to this global reckoning!

One would have thought one day a Nigerian will also make the list of Guinness Book of World Records, in this Denrele’s category – the razzmatazz segment, seeing to Denrele wearing unusual styles, to keeping a very long hair style.

At least, Nigerians are known for so many peculiar things. And in this “hair affairs” a name that readily comes to mind is Denrele Edun, who, apart from his popularity in the world of showbiz, is easily noticed for his razzmatazz even by those who may not want to look at his side.

However, it is celebration galore in Tyler’s home, as his mother said his “hair is a thing of beauty, and a labour of love.”

The mother, Ronnie Wright, expressing her joy said: “It can be painful for him when I comb it.”

She said “Tyler likes to wear his hair in a variety of styles, sometimes twisted or braided, other days wet and curly. Tyler has wanted to grow his hair to its current length ever since he was in the third grade. After seeing a picture of his father’s hair when he was about the same age, Tyler decided to try and grow it out in 2012.

“The result is stunning: he now holds the world record for largest male afro, measuring 10 inches in height, nine inches wide and five feet, 10 inches at the circumference. Tyler’s more than satisfied with his current hairdo, and he doesn’t plan on cutting it anytime soon.”

Instead, he’s having fun with some of his hobbies, which include robotics, Boy Scouts, and piano and violin playing.

But not to worry, Denrele has his own story too if not yet known to the Guinness people, over the years he has been known for his unique fashion style and personality.

Even before his teen age, Denrele started his television career as an actor at 11 years of age, when he played a presenter cum producer on Kiddie Vision 101 on NTA Network. Then, as an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, he went into modelling, and after graduation, he joined Sound City as a TV presenter. Denrele studied English Education at the University of Lagos.

Denrele as an entertainment personality has won 16 awards and over 30 nominations in his career. Kudos!

Then, for this Guinness matter, again, before you ask: “Did Denrele apply?” Well, the award is still open for another time; Denrele can still add more inches to his hair and apply when another opportunity opens for application into Guinness Book of World Records.

Mind you, these following guidelines may be of help, especially to all Nigerians who are outstanding in their different activity areas:

How to get enlisted into the Guinness Book of World Records

Got an idea for a Guinness World Record but don’t know how to get it verified? Whether you’re planning on breaking an existing record or you’ve come up with a crazy new one, it’s not difficult to send in your record and get it approved. Plus, it won’t cost anything (unless you request an adjudicator).

Anyone can apply, but those under 18 must get approval from a parent or legal guardian first. Read the following article to learn how you can apply and increase your chances of having your very own Guinness World Record title under your belt.

Step 1: Figure out what kind of record you want to break. Some records are easier to break than others. Do you have an unusual type of body? Are you particularly good at a certain talent? Even your huge collection of comics could be a record breaker! Records in the GWR (Guinness Book of World Records) book have been beaten tons of times. Look in the book and see if there’s a record you think you could beat.

Step2: To get your record in the book you have to visit their website at www.guinnessworldrecords.com. They have an “Apply Now” section where you can write what type of record you are interested in. You will probably have to wait a very long time until you get a reply (it could be longer than three months). Remember, there are hundreds of people just like you who want to break a record.

Step 3: If they like the record you want to break they will email you the guidelines and rules to beat this record. Make sure you read through them carefully.

Step 4: If it is a feat you want to accomplish, then practice whenever you can on it, even if you’re already super good at it.

Step 5: When you want to attempt the record you will need at least two people watching you. Get a camera or video camera and film the entire thing. Whatever this thing may be. But don’t let the witnesses leave right after that! You’ll need them to sign witness statements.

Step 6: Send the video footage, photos, signed witness statements, and everything they’ve requested in the guidelines in the mail.

Step 7: After even more waiting, if you’ve beaten the world record you will get your very own Guinness World Record certificate! And if your record was impressive and cool enough, then they’ll put it in the Guinness book of world records!

Cheerio! All the best!