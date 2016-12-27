Of varsity staff schools and funding

FOR the umpteenth time, I pontificate, Nigerian workers are suffering. The impasse between the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Federal Government has been a recurring nightmare which many who passed through federal and state government owned universities in Nigeria are accustomed to. Regrettably, it has been tales of strikes; while the students groan in strife just to earn a certificate that does not guarantee daily bread! Other unions within the universities (particularly Academic Staff Union of Universities) are definitely not left out. This culminated in the signing of a collective agreement between the Federal Government and various unions in the educational sector in 2009.

Of note, the recent face-off between SSANU and the Federal Government has been occasioned by the Federal Government’s decision to remove the names of the universities’ staff school workers from its pay roll. This, the unionists have decried as a breach of the 2009 collective agreement which emanated from a protracted industrial crisis etched in the memories of many like chameleon faeces. Yet, this leaves a lot to be desired as there has been accusations and counter- accusations on the extent of the supposed accord meant to restore peace to our ivory towers.

No doubt, there is an overwhelming need for the stakeholders to appreciate that it will be a great disservice to humanity if the year 2016 ends without a definite resolution of the impasse leading to incessant strikes in our citadels of learning. Need we recall the bitter war that had ensued between numerous university administrators and unionists lately which may not be resolved even after the latter and the Federal Government reach a compromise?

Though the government is concerned about cutting costs; particularly the recurrent cost of university secondary schools, reneging on a properly executed collective agreement would not only be despicable but also constitute a denial of the responsibilities of government to promote the social and economic well-being of the citizenry.

Remarkably, the National Industrial Court served as the final arbiter of a suit instituted by SSANU against the Federal Ministry of Education and National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission for alleged breach by the Federal Government of Chapter 2, Section X (i) of the 2009 Collective Agreement which stipulates that Universities shall bear the full capital and recurrent costs of the Universities’ staff primary school.

Section 254 (C) (1 – 4) of The Constitution of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), generally confers on the National Industrial Court the jurisdiction to the exclusion of other Courts of coordinate jurisdiction to adjudicate over civil and criminal causes and matters relating to labour, industrial trade union and industrial relations and environment and conditions of work, health, safety and welfare of labour and matters related and incidental thereto amongst others.

Of note, the Minister of Labour in its term of reference to the National Industrial Court requested for the interpretation of item 10 (1) and (2) of the Collective Agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and SSANU signed on the 5th of November 2009 in view of the circular of 27th August 2014 issued by the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission.

In the judgement delivered by Justice N.N. Esowe, the Court ruled that given that the Federal Government is the proprietor of the federal Universities as contained in the agreement, it should bear the full responsibility of both the capital and recurrent cost of the Universities’ staff school.

The agreement itself was signed by the Chairman of the team of Pro-Chancellors, Chairman, FGN/SSANU Re-negotiation, Chairman, Committee of Pro-Chancellors Re-Negotiating Committee and the Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos and the National President of SSANU. This has brought succour to thousands of workers in different Universities’ staff school across the country. Flowing from the above, it is hard to phantom government’s dereliction of its responsibility to fund Universities’ staff school that serve as frontiers of knowledge at affordable rate. Could same not be termed- ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul?’ considering that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are clamouring for a new N56,000 minimum wage?

It is pertinent that the controversial 2009 collective agreement that has brought about retrogression in our ivory towers, with a repugnant poor ranking globally, be promptly enforced. Further, it should never be upon blowing the trumpet of war(strike!) in 2017 that the falcon should heed the calls of the falconer, as played out recently by the stand off between the courageous Super Falcons’ and the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid allowances.

Ogunjobi, an attorney and public affairs analyst is the author of ‘Dishonourable Honourable’.