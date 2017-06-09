UNICEF lauds Osun Govt’s social protection programmes

The United Nations International and Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday lauded the various social protection programmes embarked upon by Osun Government.

Dr Annefrida Kisesa, the UNICEF Chief of Field Officer and Coordinator, gave the commendation at a social protection programme in Osogbo.

Kisesa said that UNICEF was proud to identify with the state government in raising the standard of living of people through its commitment to social intervention policies and programmes.

She said that UNICEF was privileged to partner with Osun in its bid to learn how to harness its potential to further impact on the general wellbeing of the people.

“It is amazing that the team of UNICEF officers, as well as representatives from the 16 states of Nigeria, is here.

“The team is in Osun to learn how to adopt Osun Social Investment Scheme that had impacted greatly on the lives of the citizenry.

“It is our collective beliefs to partner with Osun Government that has already succeeded in its social protection initiatives and policies,” she said.

In his remarks, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, commended UNICEF for the great work it was doing in Nigeria.

Aregbesola said his administration never thought that many of the state’s novel programmes would be considered worthy of emulation.

The governor mentioned some of its social programmes to include Establishment of Youths Empowerment Scheme, Home-grown School Feeding Programme, Establishment of Osun Rural Enterprises and Agriculture Programme (OREAP), among others.

Dr Samson Ebimaro, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, lauded the efforts made by the Aregbesola-led administration in turning Osun to a model in all sectors of the economy.