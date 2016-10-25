UAC Foods debunks ‘poisonous’ gala sausage rolls rumour

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/unity-bank-grows-assets-7-4/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=35500","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 25, 2016 Akin Adewakun-Lagos Business News

UAC Foods, manufacturers of the popular Gala Sausage Rolls, has refuted rumours making the rounds of existence of some poisonous Gala Sausage Rolls specie, which had resulted in deaths of over 200 Nigerians.

An unconfirmed  report, trending on  the social media,  had attributed some deaths in sixteen states of the federation including those of Otukpo, Benue State and  Laranto, Jos to the consumption of  Gala, on Friday, October 14, this year, with the federal government being accused of complicity.

According to the social media report, “On Friday 14th October, 2016,  Gala Sausage Rolls killed about 26 students in a school at Otukpo, Benue State, that same day, 15 persons died at Laranto in Jos after taking  Gala Sausage Roll. 205 persons have been reported dead in sixteen states and the Nigerian government is covering up.

“For now, Gala Sausage Roll remains poisonous. No one should eat again. Please pass on to as many to save lives,” the report said.

Describing the report as evil and ill-motivated,  on Tuesday, during a tour of the company’s factory, in Lagos,  the General Manager, Marketing, UAC Foods Ltd, Mrs Joan Ihekwaba stated that there was no way  such deaths could  have escaped the prying eyes of the nation’s media.

She stated that one of the responsibilities of the company was to ensure that its offerings were prepared under a very safe and hygienic conditions, adding that the decision to throw open its gates to the media was to allow the media to have firsthand experience on how the Sausage Rolls were prepared.

“We stand by what we do as a responsible corporate organization, and that is why we see such report about Gala being poisonous, as very untrue and ill-conceived.

“We are unrelenting about giving our consumers value for their money. We will continue to innovate so as to give them a choice. That is why we are providing them with the mega size Gala, introduced few weeks ago,” she stated.

While appealing to the media to exercise restraints in the course of carrying out their duties, she however expressed the readiness of the company to always liaise with the media in the area of providing vital information on how some of those products were produced.

