Troops arrest B/Haram cattle dealers in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, with assistance of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), have arrested three suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists group in Borno State, who were part of logistics elements of the terrorists group that assisted in selling cows for the insurgents.

The suspects included Abba Go Dallagio, Abba Fanned and Alhaji Nwariye.

During preliminary investigation, they claimed that they entered into Maiduguri through Mafa with about 200 cows for sale at Maiduguri cattle market.

They further added that proceeds were remitted to the terrorists to fund their nefarious activities.

So far, troops had identified and isolated 23 cows at the cattle market.

Similarly, one of their agents and spies at the market, Alhaji Ajid Umar, had also been arrested.

A total of 170 cows were isolated in connection with him’, while all the suspects were undergoing preliminary investigation.