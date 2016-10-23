Troops arrest 21 suspected Boko Haram terrorists

Troops have arrested 21 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, according to statement by Colonel Sani Usman, the Army Spokesman.

Usman stated that the suspects were arrested in connection with alleged aiding and abetting of cattle rustling.

“Preliminary investigation and profiling of the suspects have commenced,” he said.

He noted that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in conjunction with other security agencies arrested the suspects as part of measures to stop the menace.

He added that the crime served as another means of funding Boko Haram terrorists’ activities.

He pointed out that “such actions by these unpatriotic elements are likely to jeopardise our collective efforts of clearing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in our country.

“Although investigations are ongoing, it is important to state that this is a warning to all those collaborators that aid and abet terrorism in the North-East generally and Borno State in particular, to desist forthwith.”

Usman advised the public to report any known or suspected illegality regarding Operation Lafiya Dole to security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, on Sunday, donated three truck-load of grains to returned internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Madagali Local Government Council of Adamawa.

Mr Sa’ad Bello, the NEMA Camps Coordinator in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, presented the items in Gulak town, headquarters of Madagali.

Bello said the gesture was part of Federal Government’s humanitarian intervention to assist returnees of communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

He explained that the three trucks were, however, not sufficient, considering the large number of the people, adding that more assistance would soon reach the community.

“This is the first time grains relief material meant for the returnees, through NEMA, directly reached Madagali Local Government Area.

“The first relief materials distributed was in neighbouring Michika Local Government Area in August, where some of the items were shared with people from Madagali,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the items and not to sell, as government was making arrangements to donate more to them.

Earlier, the chairman of Madagali, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammed, had expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the assistance.

Muhammed said over 250,000 people had already returned to the area and appealed for more assistance “to prevent another anarchy of hunger and poverty.